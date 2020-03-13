Seven months after it was formed in August, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has submitted its report and had its recommendations accepted by the government, in what is seen as the first major step towards the next General Election.

Electoral boundaries report: More MPs, new Sengkang GRC, smaller GRCs

Covid-19: Border restrictions on 4 European countries, no port calls for cruises, advisories for large events

SINGAPORE is introducing new border restrictions for travellers from Italy, France, Spain and Germany; more precautions including stay-home notices for travellers entering with symptoms; ceasing port calls for all cruise vessels; and advisories for large events, workplaces and public venues, as the Covid-19 virus outbreak intensifies globally.

Singapore healthcare market set to grow to S$29.8b this year: Fitch Solutions

AS a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP), the Republic's healthcare spend - consisting public and private healthcare expenditure - is expected to account for 5.9 per cent of GDP this year and could rise to 9 per cent by 2029.

Nordic Group wins S$30.4m worth of contracts

THE contracts will complete over this and the next fiscal year, and they are not expected to materially impact the company's earnings per share for the current financial year, the systems integration solutions provider said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Changi Airport February passenger traffic falls 32.8% as virus hits travel demand

SINGAPORE Changi Airport handled about 3.5 million passenger movements in February 2020, a 32.8 per cent drop from a year ago, as air travel continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 situation.

Big swings sees STI recover most of Friday’s early losses, down 11% on the week

THE STI ended 44.64 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,634.00.

