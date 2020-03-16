You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79q6bio784y14vh509ig_doc6vhc1fd9qhx8fsqp1kx.jpg
Goodwood Residence, a freehold luxury condominium at 261 Bukit Timah Road. Developers in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units were launched for sale last month. 
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

February's private home sales up over 57% month-on-month: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units were launched for sale last month. 

Singapore Airlines offers fee waivers, flexible rebooking amid virus outbreak

WITH immediate effect, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding inks US$1.15b deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzjiang Shipbuilding has inked a new US$1.15 billion (S$1.63 billion) shipbuilding contract for up to 10 vessels. 

SIIC Environment units start China plant operation, sign 7 new projects

A SUBSIDIARY of water treatment firm SIIC Environment has commenced commercial operation of a wastewater treatment plant project in Guangxi, China, while another subsidiary signed seven operation and maintenance (O&M) projects for other plants, the company said on Monday.

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

THE Catalist-listed company will issue about 17.9 million new ordinary shares at 17.5 Singapore cents each.

Singapore investor relations body seeks clarity on virtual AGMs amid virus outbreak

THE Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) or IRPAS has recommended an "active dialogue" on how companies can manage virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) while meeting corporate governance requirements.

The STI today

STI closes at lowest since July 2009 on Monday after Fed emergency cut

The blue-chip index closed 138.23 points or 5.3 per cent lower at 2,495.77. 
 

Government & Economy

Crowded, poor South Asia sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

Virus checkpoint queues stretch kilometres in Manila

BOJ ramps up risky asset buying

Hong Kong online store sends soap, snacks to detained protesters

Japan's January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

Bank of Japan likely to debate additional easing steps in Monday's emergency meeting

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 06:20 PM
Stocks

STI closes at lowest since July 2009 on Monday after Fed emergency cut

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at its lowest level in over a decade on Monday, after the US Federal...

Mar 16, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding inks US$1.15b deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzjiang Shipbuilding has inked a new US$1.15 billion (S$1.63 billion) shipbuilding contract for...

Mar 16, 2020 05:21 PM
Life & Culture

Racing in UK set to carry on behind closed doors

[LONDON] Racing in Britain is likely to carry on but behind closed doors, the sport's regulatory authority the...

Mar 16, 2020 05:17 PM
Consumer

H&M, Primark brace for downturn in Europe as epicenter shifts

[STOCKHOLM] Hennes & Mauritz AB and Primark are bracing for an unprecedented slump in European sales as the...

Mar 16, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 64.12...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.