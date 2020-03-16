Goodwood Residence, a freehold luxury condominium at 261 Bukit Timah Road. Developers in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units were launched for sale last month.

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units were launched for sale last month.

Singapore Airlines offers fee waivers, flexible rebooking amid virus outbreak

WITH immediate effect, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding inks US$1.15b deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzjiang Shipbuilding has inked a new US$1.15 billion (S$1.63 billion) shipbuilding contract for up to 10 vessels.

SIIC Environment units start China plant operation, sign 7 new projects

A SUBSIDIARY of water treatment firm SIIC Environment has commenced commercial operation of a wastewater treatment plant project in Guangxi, China, while another subsidiary signed seven operation and maintenance (O&M) projects for other plants, the company said on Monday.

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

THE Catalist-listed company will issue about 17.9 million new ordinary shares at 17.5 Singapore cents each.

Singapore investor relations body seeks clarity on virtual AGMs amid virus outbreak

THE Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) or IRPAS has recommended an "active dialogue" on how companies can manage virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) while meeting corporate governance requirements.

STI closes at lowest since July 2009 on Monday after Fed emergency cut

The blue-chip index closed 138.23 points or 5.3 per cent lower at 2,495.77.

