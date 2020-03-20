You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79s83654dba143k2qn4i_doc74dlwzc4ez9144s7g6nt.jpg
Singapore saw fewer job vacancies overall last year but there were still many opportunities in growth sectors, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Friday.
PHOTO: SPH

Singapore's job vacancies to fall further; focus will be on reskilling workers, saving jobs

SINGAPORE saw fewer job vacancies overall last year but there were still many opportunities in growth sectors, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Friday.

UOB announces virus relief measures for clients in Malaysia as outbreak worsens

THE move aims to provide more flexibility for corporate clients, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and individual customers in their cash flow management and ease their financial burden, said the bank.

MOM urges firms to impose LOA on staff returning between March 14 and 20

EMPLOYERS who place their staff on this voluntary LOA will be able to claim daily support under a programme by the MOM aimed at alleviating the companies' financial burden during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

THE event, which had been set to run alongside the World Cities Summit and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore in July, has been pushed back to June 20 to 24 next year.  

SGInnovate hires Lim Jui to be new CEO from May 1

DR Lim joins SGInnovate from NTUitive, a Nanyang Technological University subsidiary which helps take technology from the lab to the marketplace and manages the university's intellectual property assets.

5-storey shophouse near Clarke Quay up for sale with S$9.8m guide price

THE guide price works out to S$1,290 per square foot, based on a total floor area of about 7,600 square feet (sq ft).

STI ends losing streak, rebounds by 4.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) put an end to its losing streak on Friday, gaining 99.74 points or 4.3 per cent to close at 2,410.74.
 

Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

MOM penalises 5 firms for age-related discriminatory hiring

MOM urges firms to impose LOA on staff returning between March 14 and 20

Mar 20, 2020 06:16 PM
Mainboard-listed Frencken says global operations unaffected by Malaysia's movement control order

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group on Friday said Malaysia's 14-day movement control order is not expected to...

Mar 20, 2020 05:55 PM
STI ends losing streak, rebounds by 4.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) put an end to its losing streak on Friday, gaining 99.74 points or 4.3 per cent to...

Mar 20, 2020 05:18 PM
Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

THE Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a biennial showcase that has put Singapore on the world stage since...

Mar 20, 2020 05:14 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 83.56...

Mar 20, 2020 05:04 PM
Finland again crowned world's happiest country

[HELSINKI] Finland was once again crowned as the world's happiest country, extending its lead over Denmark and...

