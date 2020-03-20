Singapore saw fewer job vacancies overall last year but there were still many opportunities in growth sectors, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Friday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's job vacancies to fall further; focus will be on reskilling workers, saving jobs

SINGAPORE saw fewer job vacancies overall last year but there were still many opportunities in growth sectors, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Friday.

UOB announces virus relief measures for clients in Malaysia as outbreak worsens

THE move aims to provide more flexibility for corporate clients, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and individual customers in their cash flow management and ease their financial burden, said the bank.

MOM urges firms to impose LOA on staff returning between March 14 and 20

EMPLOYERS who place their staff on this voluntary LOA will be able to claim daily support under a programme by the MOM aimed at alleviating the companies' financial burden during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

THE event, which had been set to run alongside the World Cities Summit and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore in July, has been pushed back to June 20 to 24 next year.

SGInnovate hires Lim Jui to be new CEO from May 1

DR Lim joins SGInnovate from NTUitive, a Nanyang Technological University subsidiary which helps take technology from the lab to the marketplace and manages the university's intellectual property assets.

5-storey shophouse near Clarke Quay up for sale with S$9.8m guide price

THE guide price works out to S$1,290 per square foot, based on a total floor area of about 7,600 square feet (sq ft).

The STI today

STI ends losing streak, rebounds by 4.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) put an end to its losing streak on Friday, gaining 99.74 points or 4.3 per cent to close at 2,410.74.

