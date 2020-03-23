With the airline industry flying into heavy turbulence, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is initiating deeper pay cuts for its management team, while introducing compulsory no pay leave (CNPL) on certain days each month for pilots, executives and associates.

According to an internal message to staff seen by The Business Times, chief executive Goh Choon Phong will now be taking a salary cut of 30 per cent from April 1, up from 15 per cent previously.

Singapore core inflation negative in February as services hit by Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S core inflation turned negative in February for the first time in over a decade, due largely to a decline in the cost of services - chiefly airfares and holiday expenses - amid the Covid-19 outbreak, raising expectations of significant monetary easing in April.

Singapore government to unveil additional Covid-19 support measures on Thursday

WORKERS, businesses and households in Singapore can expect additional support measures from the government soon, to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore and Australia ink digital-economy pact, renew cybersecurity tie-up

THIS will shape international rules, establish interoperability between digital systems and address frontier issues in emerging technologies.

Sengkang EC OLÁ sells 30% of units on 1st weekend at S$1,135 psf on average

BUYERS purchased 167 of the 548 units in the Spanish-themed EC, which is located near Sengkang MRT and slated for completion by December 2023.

PwC sheds some light on Best World's financial affairs in interim update

BEST World International may have understated the sales and expenses relating to its China franchise business in 2018, with some 20 per cent of sales proceeds going into other bank accounts instead, its independent accountant said in an interim update.

The STI today

STI closes 7.4% lower -- its largest single-day decline since October 2008

THE STI closed 177.26 points or 7.4 per cent lower at 2,233.48 with all 30 counters finishing with losses.

