National Development Minister Lawrence Wong signalled the possibility of introducing more drastic measures that include the closure of schools and some workplaces if the number of infected cases continues to rise.

SINGAPORE has reached a critical phase in its fight against the novel coronavirus, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday, as he signalled the possibility of introducing more drastic measures that include the closure of schools and some workplaces if the number of infected cases continues to rise.

Singapore robo-adviser Smartly folds business

SINGAPORE-BASED robo-adviser Smartly said "intense" competition in the digital advisory space has led to this "difficult" decision.

UBS reviewing 'buy' call on Eagle Hospitality Trust after event of default

UBS has placed its "buy" rating on Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) under review, after the US-based hotel trust called for a voluntary trading suspension on Tuesday while it deals with a loan default.

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

LAND agents and other personnel will work remotely during the lockdown, CDI said, adding that it is confident all unconditional agreements for the sale of land it currently holds will be settled during the course of this year.

DBS links F&B players to services to set up online take-out orders

FOOD and beverage (F&B) businesses can soon access a new set of digital services via DBS to set up their independent online food-ordering services, and possibly at a cheaper rate than working with established food-delivery platforms.

The STI today

STI jumps 6.1% as US policymakers agree to US$2t fiscal stimulus package

THE STI finished 143.42 points or 6.1 per cent higher at 2,362.05, with just two of its 30 counters closing in the red.

