You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79uslir1zyq1iwk289qy_doc79u5vujwogm193312751.jpg
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong signalled the possibility of introducing more drastic measures that include the closure of schools and some workplaces if the number of infected cases continues to rise.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Closure of schools and workplaces possible if number of Covid-19 cases continues rising: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE has reached a critical phase in its fight against the novel coronavirus, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday, as he signalled the possibility of introducing more drastic measures that include the closure of schools and some workplaces if the number of infected cases continues to rise.

Singapore robo-adviser Smartly folds business

SINGAPORE-BASED robo-adviser Smartly said "intense" competition in the digital advisory space has led to this "difficult" decision.

UBS reviewing 'buy' call on Eagle Hospitality Trust after event of default

UBS has placed its "buy" rating on Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) under review, after the US-based hotel trust called for a voluntary trading suspension on Tuesday while it deals with a loan default.

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

LAND agents and other personnel will work remotely during the lockdown, CDI said, adding that it is confident all unconditional agreements for the sale of land it currently holds will be settled during the course of this year.

DBS links F&B players to services to set up online take-out orders

FOOD and beverage (F&B) businesses can soon access a new set of digital services via DBS to set up their independent online food-ordering services, and possibly at a cheaper rate than working with established food-delivery platforms. 

The STI today

STI jumps 6.1% as US policymakers agree to US$2t fiscal stimulus package

THE STI finished 143.42 points or 6.1 per cent higher at 2,362.05, with just two of its 30 counters closing in the red.
 

Government & Economy

Closure of schools and workplaces possible if number of Covid-19 cases continues rising: Lawrence Wong

Sias issues guidance to shareholders for AGMs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Thailand warns economy to contract in 2020, but holds fire on rates

Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentre as lockdown lifts

Work pass holders to obtain MOM approval before entering Singapore from Malaysia

'Unconstitutional' to delay election without state of emergency: Teo Chee Hean

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 06:12 PM
Stocks

STI jumps 6.1% as US policymakers agree to US$2t fiscal stimulus package

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) registered successive sessions of gains for the first time in three weeks as...

Mar 25, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Fortress Minerals mining activities remain suspended as Malaysia extends movement control order

CATALIST-LISTED Fortress Minerals said on Wednesday that its mining activities in Bukit Besi, Terengganu, Malaysia,...

Mar 25, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Bonvests Holdings revokes proposed dividends, implements pay cut to sustain operations

BONVESTS Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will revoke its proposed dividend of 1 Singapore cent per share for...

Mar 25, 2020 05:43 PM
Government & Economy

Closure of schools and workplaces possible if number of Covid-19 cases continues rising: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE has reached a critical phase in its fight against the novel coronavirus, National Development Minister...

Mar 25, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 33.36...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.