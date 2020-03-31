The investment will create 135 new jobs with significant spin-offs to the rest of the economy in areas such as logistics, process construction and maintenance, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean at a virtual foundation-laying ceremony for the project.

ExxonMobil’s new tech deployment in Singapore to create 135 new jobs, says Teo Chee Hean

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

AT these meetings, any quorum requirements can also be satisfied through the attendance of up to 10 people or any director or senior management of the issuer who holds shares, whichever is lower.

TPG launches first commercial product in Singapore, while MyRepublic raises data caps

AUSTRALIA-LISTED TPG Telecom is no longer accepting new sign-ups for its free trial services in Singapore, as it announced details of a SIM-only commercial plan on Tuesday.

Singapore employers urged to support staff who need 2nd job amid virus outbreak

EMPLOYERS who implement job-sharing arrangements, shorter work weeks or temporary layoffs due to the pandemic should support employees who want to take on part-time or temporary work for another employer, the National Wages Council (NWC) said in its wage and training guidelines issued on Monday afternoon.

JTC launches Gul Ave industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched for application a 0.58 hectare site along Gul Avenue with a 20-year tenure and the site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

STI has a positive end to its worst quarter since 2008

THE STI finished 64.99 points or 2.7 per cent higher at 2,481.23 with four of 30 counters ending in the red.

