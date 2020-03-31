You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 6:30 PM

TCH.JPG
The investment will create 135 new jobs with significant spin-offs to the rest of the economy in areas such as logistics, process construction and maintenance, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean at a virtual foundation-laying ceremony for the project.
PHOTO: ExxonMobil

Stories you might have missed

ExxonMobil’s new tech deployment in Singapore to create 135 new jobs, says Teo Chee Hean

THE jobs will have significant spin-offs to the rest of the economy in areas such as logistics, process construction and maintenance, he added.

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

AT these meetings, any quorum requirements can also be satisfied through the attendance of up to 10 people or any director or senior management of the issuer who holds shares, whichever is lower.

TPG launches first commercial product in Singapore, while MyRepublic raises data caps

AUSTRALIA-LISTED TPG Telecom is no longer accepting new sign-ups for its free trial services in Singapore, as it announced details of a SIM-only commercial plan on Tuesday.

Singapore employers urged to support staff who need 2nd job amid virus outbreak

EMPLOYERS who implement job-sharing arrangements, shorter work weeks or temporary layoffs due to the pandemic should support employees who want to take on part-time or temporary work for another employer, the National Wages Council (NWC) said in its wage and training guidelines issued on Monday afternoon.

JTC launches Gul Ave industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched for application a 0.58 hectare site along Gul Avenue with a 20-year tenure and the site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI has a positive end to its worst quarter since 2008

THE STI finished 64.99 points or 2.7 per cent higher at 2,481.23 with four of 30 counters ending in the red.
 

Government & Economy

German city follows Austria and stipulates face masks for shoppers

Indian doctors fight coronavirus with raincoats, helmets amid lack of equipment

Growth in Australia coronavirus cases slows

14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases

Japan businessman paid US$8.2m by Tokyo Olympics bid committee lobbied IOC member

UK economy stagnated at the end of 2019, before virus lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI has a positive end to its worst quarter since 2008

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed higher on Tuesday after official Chinese factory data for March beat...

Mar 31, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wind-power industry heads for record year 

[COPENHAGEN] What was meant to be a year that blew the wind energy industry well past its previous record for...

Mar 31, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 22.01...

UPDATED 6 min ago
Mar 31, 2020 04:43 PM
Transport

American Airlines to ask for US$12b in government relief: WSJ

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines will seek US$12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the...

Mar 31, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend gains

[LONDON] European stock markets rose in early deals Tuesday, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.