The agency is supporting telcos as they upgrade their networks and beef up national capacity to help to deliver “consistent network experiences at residential areas” as Internet users move from offices to their homes.

MAS launches S$125m support package for financial institutions and fintech firms

FUNDED by the Financial Sector Development Fund, about S$90 million will go towards supporting workforce training and manpower costs, and the remaining S$35 million, towards strengthening digitalisation and operational efforts, said the regulator in a statement.

SGX suspends watch-list entry, raises share issue limit

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will suspend entry into its financial watch-list and enable faster fund raising efforts in light of the difficult economic climate during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cromwell E-Reit proposes rent deferrals, monthly payments for tenants

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) is proposing to offer tenants a switch from quarterly to monthly rent payments, and allow these to be deferred by one to three months in special cases.

Frasers Property temporarily shuts hospitality assets in Germany and UK, shortens staff hours

IN a statement addressing customers, partners and shareholders, Frasers Property group chief executive officer (CEO) Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi said that these measures were put in place in response to orders by governments to enforce strict safe-distancing rules and the shutdown of activities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Volatility of Singapore stocks doubled in Q1 2020: SGX

THE FTSE Singapore Index maintained a 12-month volatility of 22 per cent as at end March, up from 10.7 per cent as at end December 2019, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Wednesday.

STI snaps 2-session rally, falls 1.2% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended a two-session rally on Wednesday, with the benchmark closing 32.45 points or 1.3 per cent lower to 2,539.44

