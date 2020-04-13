You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7a4k1j4w75sovmxrwt_doc79ygng2df7l1jkb9hah0.jpg
People seated at the multi-purpose hall to apply for the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund on 1 April 2020 at Nee Soon East Community Centre. The fund provides cash assistance to those financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: SPH

Govt will 'come down hard' on those who abuse Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund: Shanmugam

PEOPLE should  "think twice" before attempting it, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam whose warning came after reports on Sunday of police investigating a 41-year-old Singaporean man for possible abuse of the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

Singapore property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

SALES volume was dominated by the residential sector at S$2.02 billion, which was double the previous quarter's volume due mainly to the award of numerous residential government land sales sites during the period.

SGX-listed firms adapt to rules governing AGMs amid virus outbreak

OVER the past few weeks, Singapore Exchange (SGX) listed companies have had to adapt to rapidly changing rules governing gatherings and meetings.

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

SGX has allowed the listing and quotation of as many as 1.77 billion rights shares, up to S$3.5 billion in rights mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) and up to 1.3 billion new shares to be issued under rights MCBs conversion.

Singtel's NCS and NETS tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

THE platform looks to facilitate high-value inter-bank fund transfers and allow interoperability with current and future payment systems, NCS and NETS said in a joint statement on Monday.

The STI today

STI falls 0.16%, Opec+ deal fails to lift sentiment

THE Straits Times Index ended Monday down 4.07 points or 0.16 per cent at 2,567.25 points.
 

Government & Economy

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockdown

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 06:21 PM
Government & Economy

MOM issues new guidelines, warns of risk of virus outbreak among foreign workers outside purpose-built dorms

FOREIGN workers who live outside purpose-built dormitory facilities are also vulnerable to the deadly novel...

Apr 13, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockdown

[MOSCOW] Moscow authorities are launching a digital permit system to control people's movements after warning the...

Apr 13, 2020 06:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Foreigners aggressively sold Asian bonds in March on coronavirus worries

[BENGALURU] Asian bonds recorded their biggest foreign outflows in at least seven years in March, as investors...

Apr 13, 2020 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shares fall 10.5% following doctor's loss in defamation suit

SHARES of HC Surgical Specialists fell by as much as 10.5 per cent to S$0.34 on Monday afternoon and then recovered...

Apr 13, 2020 05:48 PM
Transport

Operations at three ports run by India's Adani disrupted -sources

[NEW DELHI] Berthing operations and truck movement were disrupted over the weekend in at least three ports handled...

