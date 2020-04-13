People seated at the multi-purpose hall to apply for the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund on 1 April 2020 at Nee Soon East Community Centre. The fund provides cash assistance to those financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Stories you might have missed

Govt will 'come down hard' on those who abuse Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund: Shanmugam

PEOPLE should "think twice" before attempting it, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam whose warning came after reports on Sunday of police investigating a 41-year-old Singaporean man for possible abuse of the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

Singapore property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

SALES volume was dominated by the residential sector at S$2.02 billion, which was double the previous quarter's volume due mainly to the award of numerous residential government land sales sites during the period.

SGX-listed firms adapt to rules governing AGMs amid virus outbreak

OVER the past few weeks, Singapore Exchange (SGX) listed companies have had to adapt to rapidly changing rules governing gatherings and meetings.

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

SGX has allowed the listing and quotation of as many as 1.77 billion rights shares, up to S$3.5 billion in rights mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) and up to 1.3 billion new shares to be issued under rights MCBs conversion.

Singtel's NCS and NETS tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

THE platform looks to facilitate high-value inter-bank fund transfers and allow interoperability with current and future payment systems, NCS and NETS said in a joint statement on Monday.

The STI today

STI falls 0.16%, Opec+ deal fails to lift sentiment

THE Straits Times Index ended Monday down 4.07 points or 0.16 per cent at 2,567.25 points.

