S$8m fund launched to protect jobs, help local media freelancers amid Covid-19 outbreak

THESE measures will help media companies benefit from more production project opportunities and reduced operating costs, as well as assist media professionals and freelancers in training and upskilling, IMDA said.

Singapore's Camtech, JN Medsys to boost supply of Covid-19 test kits

THE companies jointly announced they have obtained provisional authorisation from Singapore's HSA for two Covid-19 test kits - a rapid test kit which produces results in 10 minutes, and a nucleic acid test kit which takes two hours to produce results but has more than 95 per cent accuracy in identifying the coronavirus.

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong suggested that countries can work together by sharing information, collaborating to keep trading routes and supply lines open, and building resilience to deal with future economic shocks.

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from coronavirus

S&P Global Ratings has lowered Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) long-term issuer credit rating to BBB from BBB+ as it believes FCT's cash flow will be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.

Singapore condo resale volume up 17% in March: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold in March increased 17 per cent to 709 units from 606 units in February, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property.

The STI today

STI rebounds from muted session, up 2.62%

THE Straits Times Index gained 67.32 points or 2.62 per cent to 2,634.57.