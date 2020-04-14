You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7a52rdmvf89bo3zkc2l_doc6woldg209qe1ltipdg17.jpg
These measures will help media companies benefit from more production project opportunities and reduced operating costs, as well as assist media professionals and freelancers in training and upskilling.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

S$8m fund launched to protect jobs, help local media freelancers amid Covid-19 outbreak

THESE measures will help media companies benefit from more production project opportunities and reduced operating costs, as well as assist media professionals and freelancers in training and upskilling, IMDA said. 

Singapore's Camtech, JN Medsys to boost supply of Covid-19 test kits

THE companies jointly announced they have obtained provisional authorisation from Singapore's HSA for two Covid-19 test kits - a rapid test kit which produces results in 10 minutes, and a nucleic acid test kit which takes two hours to produce results but has more than 95 per cent accuracy in identifying the coronavirus.

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong suggested that countries can work together by sharing information, collaborating to keep trading routes and supply lines open, and building resilience to deal with future economic shocks.

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from coronavirus

S&P Global Ratings has lowered Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) long-term issuer credit rating to BBB from BBB+ as it believes FCT's cash flow will be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.

Singapore condo resale volume up 17% in March: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold in March increased 17 per cent to 709 units from 606 units in February, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property.

The STI today

STI rebounds from muted session, up 2.62%

THE Straits Times Index gained 67.32 points or 2.62 per cent to 2,634.57.

Government & Economy

France’s extended lockdown pushes economy into deeper recession

S$8m fund launched to protect jobs, help local media freelancers amid Covid-19 outbreak

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

Asean leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

STI rebounds from muted session, up 2.62%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday after Monday’s subdued session, amid a lack of fresh leads for traders....

Apr 14, 2020 05:25 PM
Transport

Air Arabia to seek state aid and delay launch of low-cost carrier

[ABU DHABI] Air Arabia PJSC has joined airlines globally in seeking state support and plans to delay the launch of a...

Apr 14, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.63...

Apr 14, 2020 04:53 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares gain on China trade data, easing coronavirus fears

[FRANKFURT] European shares rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from China added to relief from signs...

Apr 14, 2020 04:48 PM
Transport

Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China

[PARIS] French automaker Renault said Tuesday that it would start building only electric vehicles for China's huge...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.