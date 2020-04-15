More than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout.

Stories you might have missed

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

MORE than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout, said the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in a joint statement.

Singapore private home sales fall 32% in March on Covid-19 hit: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 660 private homes in March, down 32.4 per cent from February's 976 units, as the coronavirus pandemic situation deteriorated.

Foodtech startup Hoow Foods gains backing of Nanyang Realty family office

HOOW Foods, which specialises in formulating healthier versions of snacks and ingredients, has raised an undisclosed pre-Series A funding round led by Nanyang Realty, a vehicle of the Singapore-based Ang family which is involved in the hospitality, real estate and shipping industries.

Two Singapore blockchain bodies merge to form new association

THE new industry group was the result of a merger of the Singapore Blockchain Association (SBA) and the Blockchain, Enterprise and Scalable Technologies (BEST), both founded in 2018.

EMA, Keppel O&M launch grant call for energy solutions in marine sector

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) have started a S$10 million partnership to help create innovative energy solutions in the marine sector.

The STI today

STI down 1.1% despite Wall Street rally

THE Straits Times Index fell 1.1 per cent or 29.01 points to 2,605.56.