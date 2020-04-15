You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7a5kybo8cba15rkdx9wb_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
More than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout.
PHOTO:BLOOMBERG

Stories you might have missed

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

MORE than 140,000 employers - as well as 1.9 million of their citizen and permanent-resident workers - are expected to benefit from the upcoming payout, said the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in a joint statement.

Singapore private home sales fall 32% in March on Covid-19 hit: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 660 private homes in March, down 32.4 per cent from February's 976 units, as the coronavirus pandemic situation deteriorated.

Foodtech startup Hoow Foods gains backing of Nanyang Realty family office

HOOW Foods, which specialises in formulating healthier versions of snacks and ingredients, has raised an undisclosed pre-Series A funding round led by Nanyang Realty, a vehicle of the Singapore-based Ang family which is involved in the hospitality, real estate and shipping industries. 

Two Singapore blockchain bodies merge to form new association

THE new industry group was the result of a merger of the Singapore Blockchain Association (SBA) and the Blockchain, Enterprise and Scalable Technologies (BEST), both founded in 2018.

EMA, Keppel O&M launch grant call for energy solutions in marine sector

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) have started a S$10 million partnership to help create innovative energy solutions in the marine sector.

The STI today

STI down 1.1% despite Wall Street rally

THE Straits Times Index fell 1.1 per cent or 29.01 points to 2,605.56.

Government & Economy

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight Covid-19

Indonesia set to bring 34m people under partial lockdown

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

2.65m Singaporeans eligible to vote in next GE, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 06:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa sells minority stake in dairy unit to Meiji for US$254m

JAPFA  on Wednesday said it will sell a 25-per-cent stake in its subsidiary to Japanese conglomerate Meiji for US$...

Apr 15, 2020 06:15 PM
Transport

Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's aid shipments to countries battling the coronavirus have sparked a fierce debate on the island...

Apr 15, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

STI down 1.1% despite Wall Street rally

SINGAPORE equities were mostly lower on Wednesday, after failing to sustain its morning gains.

Apr 15, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.13...

Apr 15, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

First S$7b in Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies to be paid from Wednesday

EMPLOYERS are to get the first tranche of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, with more than S$7 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.