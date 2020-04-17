You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 6:31 PM

Singapore Expo - MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION.jpg
As the country's second community isolation facility, Singapore Expo has been housing Covid-19 patients who are in recovery as well as those with milder symptoms.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Stories you might have missed

NetLink suspends service orders after 4 workers under contractor diagnosed with Covid-19

FIBRE broadband operator NetLink Trust has been directed to suspend all service orders for homes and offices until April 19, after four workers under one of its contractors tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Ads for S$5,500 temp jobs at Expo isolation facility are fake: Mindef, MOH

A HANDFUL of online recruitment posts have surfaced since last week, seeking individuals to work at the Singapore Expo community isolation facility as well as foreign worker dormitories during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SGX to close CDP customer service centre from April 18

STARTING Saturday, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will close The Central Depository (CDP) customer service centre at The Metropolis until further notice.

ARA H-Trust temporarily shuts two-thirds of hotels, slashes workforce amid pandemic

IN response to the acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic, ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has turned to a series of measures including the temporary closures of about two-thirds of its hotels, slashing its workforce and pay cuts for senior managers.

Yangzijiang subsidiary to provide credit facility to chairman's unit

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has agreed to provide a revolving credit facility of up to 1.56 billion yuan (S$301.7 million) to Jiangyin Xinyangchuan Enterprise Management Center, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing late on Thursday.

Sheng Siong's Lim family join ranks of supermarket billionaires in pandemic's wake

Shares of Sheng Siong Group, which competes with Amazon.com in the city-state, rose to a record Wednesday as supermarkets have become the preferred place to shop after the government imposed a partial lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The stock has rallied more than 30 per cent since a March 19 closing low.

The Sheng Siong family's combined fortune, based on their 57 per cent stake in the retailer held mainly by Mr Lim and his two brothers, has surged to US$1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The STI today

STI posts subdued gains amid Asian optimism over US recovery plans

THE Straits Times Index ended Friday up 2.35 points or 0.1 per cent at 2,614.60.

Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Experts say big jump in infections is stretching the healthcare system

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from Covid-19 on cruise ships

28 employers fined S$1k each for breaching safe distancing rules in lorries

Singapore disinfecting robot trialled in virus fight

Wuhan raises virus death toll by 1,290, up 50%

Ads for S$5,500 temp jobs at Expo isolation facility are fake: Mindef, MOH

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit says a resident at one of its nursing homes has tested positive for the virus

THE manager of First Reit on Friday announced a Covid-19 case at one of its nursing homes involving an 89-year-old...

Apr 17, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Experts say big jump in infections is stretching the healthcare system

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will have to change the way it handles Covid-19 patients as the recent surge in infections is...

Apr 17, 2020 05:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong's Lim family join ranks of supermarket billionaires in pandemic's wake

[SINGAPORE] Lim Hock Chee and his wife used to sell chilled pork at a rented stall in a grocery store.

Apr 17, 2020 05:44 PM
Banking & Finance

UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

[LONDON] Sterling was stable on Friday, falling only slightly against the broad-based stronger US dollar, after the...

Apr 17, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

STI posts subdued gains amid Asian optimism over US recovery plans

THE Straits Times Index ended Friday up 2.35 points or 0.1 per cent at 2,614.60.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.