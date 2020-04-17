As the country's second community isolation facility, Singapore Expo has been housing Covid-19 patients who are in recovery as well as those with milder symptoms.

NetLink suspends service orders after 4 workers under contractor diagnosed with Covid-19

FIBRE broadband operator NetLink Trust has been directed to suspend all service orders for homes and offices until April 19, after four workers under one of its contractors tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Ads for S$5,500 temp jobs at Expo isolation facility are fake: Mindef, MOH

A HANDFUL of online recruitment posts have surfaced since last week, seeking individuals to work at the Singapore Expo community isolation facility as well as foreign worker dormitories during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SGX to close CDP customer service centre from April 18

STARTING Saturday, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will close The Central Depository (CDP) customer service centre at The Metropolis until further notice.

ARA H-Trust temporarily shuts two-thirds of hotels, slashes workforce amid pandemic

IN response to the acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic, ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has turned to a series of measures including the temporary closures of about two-thirds of its hotels, slashing its workforce and pay cuts for senior managers.

Yangzijiang subsidiary to provide credit facility to chairman's unit

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has agreed to provide a revolving credit facility of up to 1.56 billion yuan (S$301.7 million) to Jiangyin Xinyangchuan Enterprise Management Center, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing late on Thursday.

Sheng Siong's Lim family join ranks of supermarket billionaires in pandemic's wake

Shares of Sheng Siong Group, which competes with Amazon.com in the city-state, rose to a record Wednesday as supermarkets have become the preferred place to shop after the government imposed a partial lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The stock has rallied more than 30 per cent since a March 19 closing low.

The Sheng Siong family's combined fortune, based on their 57 per cent stake in the retailer held mainly by Mr Lim and his two brothers, has surged to US$1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

STI posts subdued gains amid Asian optimism over US recovery plans

THE Straits Times Index ended Friday up 2.35 points or 0.1 per cent at 2,614.60.