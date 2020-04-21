Singapore's circuit breaker will be extended by another four weeks to June 1, with tighter measures to be in place from now until May 4, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 'live' address to the nation on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to extend circuit breaker by 4 weeks to June 1: PM Lee

SINGAPORE'S circuit breaker will be extended by another four weeks to June 1, with tighter measures to be in place from now until May 4, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 'live' address to the nation on Tuesday.

Extension of Covid-19 support measures with extended circuit breaker to cost S$3.8b

THE extended measures include a 75 per cent wage subsidy for local workers under the Jobs Support Scheme, applicable to all sectors in the month of May.

Sias raises questions about Singapore Airlines' cash call, ahead of EGM

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has drafted a series of questions for Singapore Airlines (SIA) to address and publish before the national carrier's April 30 extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on its proposed S$15 billion debt and equity capital raising.

SembMarine to stop all onsite work as Covid-19 continues to spread

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) has received a government order to stop all onsite work with effect from Tuesday, until May 4 or the end of the "circuit-breaker" period.

HealthBank reopens China hotel, says unable to ascertain Covid-19 impact on finances

ONE of two Chinese hotels managed by Catalist-listed HealthBank and licensed to use its brand name has reopened, the hospitality and tourism service provider said in a bourse filing late on Monday.

BreadTalk suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

BREADTALK'S offeror will be applying to the Singapore Exchange to delist the food and beverage player after the offer closed on Monday evening with the offeror's concert parties having owned, controlled or agreed to acquire 98.03 per cent of BreadTalk shares.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI down 1.77% on Tuesday as S'pore extends partial lockdown by 4 weeks

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 45.93 points or 1.77 per cent at 2,551.92 on Tuesday.