You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7a96aw81lmr3whglis1_doc79olwysk6awjhmu6lx.jpg
With oil trading giant Hin Leong making headlines amid the current collapse of oil prices, the Singapore banks are set to take charges against their broader exposure to the oil-linked sectors but in a more measured way given more prudence today, analysts said.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Scarred by 2017, Singapore banks to face test on O&G exposure again

WITH oil trading giant Hin Leong making headlines amid the current collapse of oil prices, the Singapore banks are set to take charges against their broader exposure to the oil-linked sectors but in a more measured way given more prudence today, analysts said.

Changi Airport Group eyes cargo as passenger flights impacted by Covid-19

TO maintain the distribution of vital supplies worldwide, freighter carriers are now operating round the clock to fulfil global demand, while passenger airlines are narrowing the capacity gap by deploying their aircraft for cargo-only flights, Changi Airport Group said on Wednesday. 

Keppel-led group bags S$1.5b contract to develop integrated waste management plant

THE contract is for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility and a materials recovery facility (MRF) for Singapore's new Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility.

Singapore hits 2020 solar deployment target, JTC to extend industrial initiatives

SINGAPORE has achieved its 2020 solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) in the first quarter of this year, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC said in a joint release on Wednesday.

Citi Singapore to offer summer interns full-time analyst jobs amid 'challenging times'

CITI Singapore will offer its 76 summer 2020 interns full-time analyst roles after graduation as long as they meet the minimum programme requirements of the internship, the bank said on Wednesday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI opens lower and closes still down 1.88 points

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower on Wednesday after Singapore further extended the partial lockdown period by four weeks, but clawed back gains over the day to close just 1.88 points lower or 0.07 per cent at 2,550.04.

Government & Economy

1,016 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 10,000 mark

Dutch staffing group Randstad sees tougher Q2 as coronavirus bites

Citi says Singapore GDP to shrink 8.5% as restrictions extended

Japan's coronavirus mask handout tainted by gripes over mould, stains, insects

Facebook, STB, Enterprise Singapore offer free online training for firms in virus-hit sectors

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 05:59 PM
Real Estate

Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City land plot sold for S$236.4m

ANOTHER land plot in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was sold in a land tender for 1.17 million yuan (S$236.4...

Apr 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI opens lower and closes still down 1.88 points

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower on Wednesday after Singapore further extended the partial lockdown period...

Apr 22, 2020 05:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore hits 2020 solar deployment target, JTC to extend industrial initiatives

SINGAPORE has achieved its 2020 solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) in the first quarter of this year...

Apr 22, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index marginally...

Apr 22, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise as global stimulus efforts outweigh oil price plunge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as global stimulus efforts...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.