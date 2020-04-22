With oil trading giant Hin Leong making headlines amid the current collapse of oil prices, the Singapore banks are set to take charges against their broader exposure to the oil-linked sectors but in a more measured way given more prudence today, analysts said.

Scarred by 2017, Singapore banks to face test on O&G exposure again

Changi Airport Group eyes cargo as passenger flights impacted by Covid-19

TO maintain the distribution of vital supplies worldwide, freighter carriers are now operating round the clock to fulfil global demand, while passenger airlines are narrowing the capacity gap by deploying their aircraft for cargo-only flights, Changi Airport Group said on Wednesday.

Keppel-led group bags S$1.5b contract to develop integrated waste management plant

THE contract is for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility and a materials recovery facility (MRF) for Singapore's new Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility.

Singapore hits 2020 solar deployment target, JTC to extend industrial initiatives

SINGAPORE has achieved its 2020 solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) in the first quarter of this year, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC said in a joint release on Wednesday.

Citi Singapore to offer summer interns full-time analyst jobs amid 'challenging times'

CITI Singapore will offer its 76 summer 2020 interns full-time analyst roles after graduation as long as they meet the minimum programme requirements of the internship, the bank said on Wednesday.

STI opens lower and closes still down 1.88 points

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower on Wednesday after Singapore further extended the partial lockdown period by four weeks, but clawed back gains over the day to close just 1.88 points lower or 0.07 per cent at 2,550.04.