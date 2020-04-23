Stories you might have missed

Firms that treat workers unfairly during circuit breaker may lose support, work pass privileges: MOM

COMPANIES that reduce employee salaries or put them on no-pay leave during the circuit breaker will receive correspondingly lower wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), while those who treat workers in “irresponsible or unfair” ways may lose future government support and the ability to hire foreign workers, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) warned in a statement on Thursday.

Singapore headline inflation falls to zero in March

THE all-items consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged year on year, easing from the 0.3 per cent uptick in February.

A deeper recession in Singapore as 'circuit breaker' stretches to June: economists

THE extension of a near-lockdown implies "significant economic hardship", said OCBC economist Selena Ling, who projected that a more severe recession this year that brings a GDP contraction of between 6 and 10 per cent from a year ago cannot be ruled out for Singapore.

Singapore's food and hawker stalls hold hidden pearls of bubble tea

AS popular brands hurried to meet the requirements of the new measures, consumers hunted high and low for places to get their bubble tea fix but it didn't take long for most to realise that the answer lay in food establishments still allowed to operate.

Downward pressure on industrial prices, rentals in coming quarters owing to virus outbreak: JTC

PRICES and rents of industrial space in Singapore fell slightly in the first quarter of this year, while occupancy remained flat, but the data does not capture the full impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, said industrial land and infrastructure agency JTC Corp.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust malls see 42.5% fall in sales, 37.6% drop in footfall for Q1

THE Reit's manager said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its performance for the seond half of the year on the back of pro-business government stimulus measures.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI closes 7.67 points or 0.30% lower on cusp of Q1 earnings season

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 7.67 points or 0.30 per cent to 2,542.37 in a third straight day of losses, as punters waded cautiously into the first-quarter earnings season, even after oil markets rebounded from a two-decade low.