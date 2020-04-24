You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 21.7 per cent in March. Without accounting for biomedical manufacturing however, output grew 2.5 per cent.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output rebounds 16.5% in March due to surge in pharmaceuticals

SINGAPORE'S factory output for March rebounded with a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump after four months of contraction, on the back of a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Friday said they have received a notice of default and demand for payment in relation to another loan, while also disclosing that some of its hotel managers have served its sponsor with termination notices.

Sharper falls in Singapore private home prices a given; the question is: by how much? 

ALTHOUGH Singapore's private home prices fell only 1 per cent in Q1, sharper price falls are a given for the rest of the year - it’s only a matter of magnitude.

S$20m marketing fund among new STB support schemes amid Covid-19

A MARKETING fund, transformation tools and training programmes are among new measures to support the tourism industry during the circuit breaker and to help them prepare for recovery, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday.

Razer launches mask production line in Singapore

RAZER has set up an automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore that can produce five million masks monthly and be scaled up if required, the gaming hardware firm announced on Friday.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today 

STI closes 0.95% lower, down 3.69% for the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 24.21 points or 0.95 per cent on Friday to finish the week at 2.518.16 points, as prospects for a gradual re-opening of the world economy looked dimmer, after a report the night before revealed that a leading experimental coronavirus drug had disappointed in a clinical trial.

Government & Economy

Work smart, travel alone, eat out fast: South Korea's prescription for coronavirus recovery

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 7,000

S$20m marketing fund among new STB support schemes amid Covid-19

897 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 12,075

Biden predicts Trump will try to postpone US election

Coronavirus prods Japan agencies, including data collectors, to embrace change

Apr 24, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA replies to Sias questions on S$15b cash call

THE worsening environment for aviation amid the Covid-19 pandemic has made it very difficult for airlines to tap...

Apr 24, 2020 06:07 PM
Government & Economy

Work smart, travel alone, eat out fast: South Korea's prescription for coronavirus recovery

[SEOUL] South Korea outlined guidelines on Friday for a two-year return to a post-coronavirus normality including...

Apr 24, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by...

Apr 24, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.95% lower, down 3.69% for the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 24.21 points or 0.95 per cent on Friday to finish the week at 2.518.16 points, as...

Apr 24, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 7,000

[MANILA] The Philippines' Health Ministry on Friday reported that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen...

