Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore factory output rebounds 16.5% in March due to surge in pharmaceuticals
SINGAPORE'S factory output for March rebounded with a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump after four months of contraction, on the back of a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.
Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements
THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Friday said they have received a notice of default and demand for payment in relation to another loan, while also disclosing that some of its hotel managers have served its sponsor with termination notices.
Sharper falls in Singapore private home prices a given; the question is: by how much?
ALTHOUGH Singapore's private home prices fell only 1 per cent in Q1, sharper price falls are a given for the rest of the year - it’s only a matter of magnitude.
S$20m marketing fund among new STB support schemes amid Covid-19
A MARKETING fund, transformation tools and training programmes are among new measures to support the tourism industry during the circuit breaker and to help them prepare for recovery, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday.
Razer launches mask production line in Singapore
RAZER has set up an automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore that can produce five million masks monthly and be scaled up if required, the gaming hardware firm announced on Friday.
Corporate earnings
- SGX Q3 net profit rises 38% on higher revenue from all three businesses
- Micro-Mechanics Q3 net profit jumps 48.1% to S$3.9m on increased sales
The STI Today
STI closes 0.95% lower, down 3.69% for the week
THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 24.21 points or 0.95 per cent on Friday to finish the week at 2.518.16 points, as prospects for a gradual re-opening of the world economy looked dimmer, after a report the night before revealed that a leading experimental coronavirus drug had disappointed in a clinical trial.