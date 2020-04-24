On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 21.7 per cent in March. Without accounting for biomedical manufacturing however, output grew 2.5 per cent.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output rebounds 16.5% in March due to surge in pharmaceuticals

SINGAPORE'S factory output for March rebounded with a 16.5 per cent year-on-year jump after four months of contraction, on the back of a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Friday said they have received a notice of default and demand for payment in relation to another loan, while also disclosing that some of its hotel managers have served its sponsor with termination notices.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Sharper falls in Singapore private home prices a given; the question is: by how much?

ALTHOUGH Singapore's private home prices fell only 1 per cent in Q1, sharper price falls are a given for the rest of the year - it’s only a matter of magnitude.

S$20m marketing fund among new STB support schemes amid Covid-19

A MARKETING fund, transformation tools and training programmes are among new measures to support the tourism industry during the circuit breaker and to help them prepare for recovery, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday.

Razer launches mask production line in Singapore

RAZER has set up an automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore that can produce five million masks monthly and be scaled up if required, the gaming hardware firm announced on Friday.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

STI closes 0.95% lower, down 3.69% for the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 24.21 points or 0.95 per cent on Friday to finish the week at 2.518.16 points, as prospects for a gradual re-opening of the world economy looked dimmer, after a report the night before revealed that a leading experimental coronavirus drug had disappointed in a clinical trial.