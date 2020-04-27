You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Retrenchments in Singapore could hit 45,600 this year with the economy in a "deep and protracted recession", as the country toils at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with an extended "circuit breaker", a report from DBS Bank suggested on Monday.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore to see 45,600 retrenchments this year, GDP to contract 5.7%: DBS economist

High Court grants troubled Hin Leong interim judicial management

THE Business Times understands that Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) have been appointed as interim judicial managers.

China Everbright Water bags 213m yuan public-private partnership project in Shandong

A PROJECT company - in which China Everbright Water will hold a 99 per cent stake - will invest in, finance, construct, operate and maintain the plant based on a build-operate-transfer model.

LMIRT extends closure of all Indonesia malls, retail spaces to May 13

DURING this closure period, the trust will not be collecting rent from its tenants, LMIRT's manager said in a regulatory update on Monday.

Temasek backs plant-based meat maker Growthwell in US$8m round

OTHER investors in the round include venture firms DSG Consumer Partners, Insignia Ventures Partners and Genesis Ventures; digital marketing solutions provider Brandify; and angel investor Koh Boon Hwee. 

Corporate earnings

The STI Today 

STI broke week-long downward spell with 1.2% gain on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) broke a week-long downward trend to end Monday up 31.24 points or 1.24 per cent at 2,549.4 points, as the number of Covid-19 cases fell to 799 on Monday, compared with 931 on Sunday.

Government & Economy

HK scientists say new antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days

Thailand to extend state of emergency and gradually restart businesses

799 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, taking the total to 14,423

German companies call for Covid-19 aid to be tied to climate action

Thailand says tourism likely won't improve until vaccine found

Fishing, surfing and hunting beckon New Zealanders after coronavirus lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 07:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Old Chang Kee to explore e-commerce, undertakes catering to boost revenue

FOOD and beverage operator Old Chang Kee said on Monday that it is expecting a decline in the sales and operating...

Apr 27, 2020 07:18 PM
Stocks

STI broke week-long downward spell with 1.2% gain on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) broke a week-long downward trend to end Monday up 31.24 points or 1.24 per cent at 2,...

Apr 27, 2020 07:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Ley Choon for now unable to determine size of financial hit from virus for upcoming FY

CATALIST-listed Ley Choon Group said on Monday that it is “unable to quantify nor determine the true extent of the...

Apr 27, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C's performance 'significantly impacted' from Covid-19 in Q1

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage (JC&C) said on Monday after trading hours that the group experienced “challenging...

Apr 27, 2020 06:16 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to divest convenience store chain Buzz for undisclosed sum

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced after trading hours on Monday that it will be divesting its wholly-owned...

