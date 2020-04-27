Retrenchments in Singapore could hit 45,600 this year with the economy in a "deep and protracted recession", as the country toils at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with an extended "circuit breaker", a report from DBS Bank suggested on Monday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to see 45,600 retrenchments this year, GDP to contract 5.7%: DBS economist

RETRENCHMENTS in Singapore could hit 45,600 this year with the economy in a "deep and protracted recession", as the country toils at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with an extended "circuit breaker", a report from DBS Bank suggested on Monday.

High Court grants troubled Hin Leong interim judicial management

THE Business Times understands that Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) have been appointed as interim judicial managers.

China Everbright Water bags 213m yuan public-private partnership project in Shandong

A PROJECT company - in which China Everbright Water will hold a 99 per cent stake - will invest in, finance, construct, operate and maintain the plant based on a build-operate-transfer model.

LMIRT extends closure of all Indonesia malls, retail spaces to May 13

DURING this closure period, the trust will not be collecting rent from its tenants, LMIRT's manager said in a regulatory update on Monday.

Temasek backs plant-based meat maker Growthwell in US$8m round

OTHER investors in the round include venture firms DSG Consumer Partners, Insignia Ventures Partners and Genesis Ventures; digital marketing solutions provider Brandify; and angel investor Koh Boon Hwee.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

STI broke week-long downward spell with 1.2% gain on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) broke a week-long downward trend to end Monday up 31.24 points or 1.24 per cent at 2,549.4 points, as the number of Covid-19 cases fell to 799 on Monday, compared with 931 on Sunday.