MAS warned in its latest half-yearly report that retrenchments will rise with retail trade, food and beverage and recreation services staff "most vulnerable to being laid off" - especially as overall and industry labour market conditions were already soft in end-2019.

Stories you might have missed

Jobs support cushions blow but layoffs, unemployment will still rise: MAS

Disinflationary pressures to broaden, but fiscal policy plays main role in Covid-19 crisis: MAS

MAS says fiscal policy will provide the main contribution to the expansionary macro-policy stance this year while delivering significant short-term relief to households and firms.

Most retail tenants to get rental rebates in June, July as CDL ups Covid-19 relief kitty to S$23m

THEY now stand to receive a 50 per cent rental rebate in June, followed by a 30 per cent rebate in July and these are in addition to the full rebates in April and May that CDL announced on April 6.

SGX, CITIC Securities in Singapore-China markets tie-up

BOTH parties signed a wide-ranging strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate across multiple areas which include fixed income, currencies and commodities, real estate investment trusts (Reits), as well as equity, debt capital markets and more.

HC Surgical says none of Julian Ong's patients switched doctors after knowing of complaint

THE group also noted that none of its doctors have been asked by their patients about Dr Ong.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI’s uptrend continues for second day

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its uptrend for a second day straight, ending Tuesday up 13.55 points or 0.53 per cent at 2,562.95 points, as the Covid-19 situation continued to improve.