Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

MAS warned in its latest half-yearly report that retrenchments will rise with retail trade, food and beverage and recreation services staff "most vulnerable to being laid off" - especially as overall and industry labour market conditions were already soft in end-2019.
Jobs support cushions blow but layoffs, unemployment will still rise: MAS

Disinflationary pressures to broaden, but fiscal policy plays main role in Covid-19 crisis: MAS

MAS says fiscal policy will provide the main contribution to the expansionary macro-policy stance this year while delivering significant short-term relief to households and firms.

Most retail tenants to get rental rebates in June, July as CDL ups Covid-19 relief kitty to S$23m

THEY now stand to receive a 50 per cent rental rebate in June, followed by a 30 per cent rebate in July and these are in addition to the full rebates in April and May that CDL announced on April 6. 

SGX, CITIC Securities in Singapore-China markets tie-up

BOTH parties signed a wide-ranging strategic cooperation agreement to collaborate across multiple areas which include fixed income, currencies and commodities, real estate investment trusts (Reits), as well as equity, debt capital markets and more.

HC Surgical says none of Julian Ong's patients switched doctors after knowing of complaint

THE group also noted that none of its doctors have been asked by their patients about Dr Ong.

STI’s uptrend continues for second day

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued its uptrend for a second day straight, ending Tuesday up 13.55 points or 0.53 per cent at 2,562.95 points, as the Covid-19 situation continued to improve.

Hong Kong preparing to reopen public facilities, says Carrie Lam

528 new Covid-19 cases take Singapore tally to 14,951

Singapore's focus on high value-added activities cements position as trade hub

Virus prompts Japan to rethink stamping documents by hand

Virus likely to keep coming back each year, say Chinese scientists

Apr 28, 2020 06:44 PM
Stocks

Apr 28, 2020 06:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise despite pandemic

[BEIJING] Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's biggest commercial lender by assets, said...

Apr 28, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit announces 'healthy' operational performance in Q1 update

ASCENDAS Reit’s manager announced in a business update that it delivered a “healthy” operational performance for its...

Apr 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong's Q1 profit up 49.9%; staff to get additional month of salary

SUPERMARKET operator Sheng Siong posted a net profit of S$29 million for its first quarter ended March 31, up 49.9...

Apr 28, 2020 05:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling rises as investor risk sentiment improves

[LONDON] The pound inched higher on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to US Federal Reserve and European...

