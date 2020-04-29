It remains to be seen if the latest move by CIMB will pacify irate customers – disgruntled customers had told BT last week that they considered the move “highly unethical” and intended to challenge the bank on the decision.

Stories you might have missed

CIMB to delay raising mortgage floor rate to Jan 1, 2021 after customer furore

CIMB is believed to be the first bank to increase its floor rate for such floating-rate mortgages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with most banks keeping the floor rate of about zero.

Singapore's Q1 total employment sees sharpest contraction since Sars

SINGAPORE'S total employment for the first three months of 2020 registered its sharpest quarterly contraction in 17 years due to a "significant decline" in foreign employment amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Uber, Tripadvisor hit with massive layoffs as virus outbreak dries up business

UBER'S tentative plans to axe 20 per cent of its global staff count could lead to more than 5,400 of 27,000 employees losing their jobs while Tripadvisor announced that more than 900 employees, which amount to about a quarter of the workforce, will be impacted by layoffs.

Fewer corruption-related reports in Singapore last year: CPIB

CORRUPTION levels in Singapore remain firmly under control, with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) receiving 350 corruption-related reports last year, down 2 per cent from the 358 reports received in 2018.

Three commercial shophouses in Bugis, CBD up for sale

ALL three are zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2014.

The STI today

STI rises for third straight day despite negative data

UNDETERRED by negative macro data, the Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row on Wednesday, ending mid-week up 11.78 points or 0.46 per cent to 2,574.73 points.