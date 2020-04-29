You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7acrk9eugkw87rj1exc_doc6ul1vzlxn5i1lxfl3qk.jpg
It remains to be seen if the latest move by CIMB will pacify irate customers – disgruntled customers had told BT last week that they considered the move “highly unethical” and intended to challenge the bank on the decision.
CIMB to delay raising mortgage floor rate to Jan 1, 2021 after customer furore

CIMB is believed to be the first bank to increase its floor rate for such floating-rate mortgages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with most banks keeping the floor rate of about zero. 

Singapore's Q1 total employment sees sharpest contraction since Sars

SINGAPORE'S total employment for the first three months of 2020 registered its sharpest quarterly contraction in 17 years due to a "significant decline" in foreign employment amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Uber, Tripadvisor hit with massive layoffs as virus outbreak dries up business

UBER'S tentative plans to axe 20 per cent of its global staff count could lead to more than 5,400 of 27,000 employees losing their jobs while Tripadvisor announced that more than 900 employees, which amount to about a quarter of the workforce, will be impacted by layoffs.

Three commercial shophouses in Bugis, CBD up for sale

ALL three are zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2014.

The STI today

STI rises for third straight day despite negative data

UNDETERRED by negative macro data, the Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row on Wednesday, ending mid-week up 11.78 points or 0.46 per cent to 2,574.73 points.

Government & Economy

Britain's PM announces birth of son with partner Carrie Symonds

Singapore visitor arrivals in March lowest since Sars outbreak in 2003

690 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 15,000 mark

City of Beijing may ease quarantine rules as early as Thursday: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 06:37 PM
Stocks

Apr 29, 2020 06:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin’s chairman and MD make exit offer at 1.6 cents a share

WATCH-LISTED Huan Hsin has received an exit offer from a vehicle controlled by its chairman Hsu Hung Chun and...

Apr 29, 2020 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel and StarHub-M1 tie-up win 5G operating licences in provisional awards

SINGTEL and a joint venture between StarHub and M1 have provisionally clinched Singapore’s first nationwide 5G...

Apr 29, 2020 06:15 PM
SME

Local firms develop cross-border food-procurement platform in response to supply-chain uncertainties

HOME-GROWN food-procurement player Singapore E-Business (SGeBiz) and logistics firm Alliance 21 have joined hands to...

Apr 29, 2020 06:03 PM
Life & Culture

'Life of Pi' actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

[MUMBAI] Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog...

