You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7akh9io65nnl6svc4lv_doc73sfyezfu3b3pgp8251.jpg
Singapore experienced a steep decline in real estate investment volume in the first quarter this year, with transactions tumbling 78 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to US$432 million.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stories you might have missed

Singapore posts 78% fall in property investment volume in Q1: report

THE steep drop was partly due to the comparison with a record year in 2019, though the number of deals also fell significantly to just 13 deals for the quarter, representing a 32 per cent decline from the previous year. 

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

MORE than 1,000 of these job openings are new roles comprising a mix of apprenticeships for fresh graduates as well as more specialised roles for seasoned professionals.

Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation

THE debt-laden water treatment firm, which faces a proposed reorganisation based on Utico's rescue package, must also file its annual returns for FY18 and FY19 with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) by Oct 31, 2020.

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

 LUPL, an open industry technology platform aims to synchronise everything that goes into a legal matter into a single secure space - ranging from people, documents and information to communications and tech applications.

Shareholders' loan in AXA Tower deal with Alibaba amounts to S$364.7m: Perennial

THE subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is looking to acquire 50 per cent equity interest in AXA Tower from a Perennial-led consortium, before the parties form a joint venture to redevelop the building.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks drop, SIA takes a beating

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which opened at 2,546.64,  settled at 2,526.21, down 45.80 points or 1.78 per cent. 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

Proposed changes to Singapore's data protection law seek stiffer penalties for info leaks

Japan says Gilead's Covid-19 treatment remdesivir now in use in hospitals

UK's BT Group adds US fiber supplier to limit its reliance on Huawei gear

Vietnam determined to save British pilot, avoid its first Covid-19 death

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 06:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic to cost global insurers US$203b: Lloyd's

[LONDON] The deadly coronavirus pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about US$203 billion, according to...

May 14, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Frencken Group's Q1 net profit up 10.5% to S$9.5m on forex gain

MAINBOARD-listed manufacturer Frencken Group on Thursday posted a higher net profit for the first quarter despite...

May 14, 2020 06:15 PM
Consumer

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for Covid-19 drug remdesivir

[NEW DELHI] Two health advocacy groups have written to the Indian government asking it to rescind patents given to...

May 14, 2020 06:07 PM
Transport

Tesla to cut prices in China again as competition heats up

[BEIJING] Tesla is cutting prices of cars sold in China for a second time this month as competition starts to heat...

May 14, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

SOUTH-EAST Asia's largest lender DBS on Thursday said it is committed to hiring more than 2,000 people in Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.