Singapore experienced a steep decline in real estate investment volume in the first quarter this year, with transactions tumbling 78 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to US$432 million.

Singapore posts 78% fall in property investment volume in Q1: report

THE steep drop was partly due to the comparison with a record year in 2019, though the number of deals also fell significantly to just 13 deals for the quarter, representing a 32 per cent decline from the previous year.

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

MORE than 1,000 of these job openings are new roles comprising a mix of apprenticeships for fresh graduates as well as more specialised roles for seasoned professionals.

Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation

THE debt-laden water treatment firm, which faces a proposed reorganisation based on Utico's rescue package, must also file its annual returns for FY18 and FY19 with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) by Oct 31, 2020.

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

LUPL, an open industry technology platform aims to synchronise everything that goes into a legal matter into a single secure space - ranging from people, documents and information to communications and tech applications.

Shareholders' loan in AXA Tower deal with Alibaba amounts to S$364.7m: Perennial

THE subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is looking to acquire 50 per cent equity interest in AXA Tower from a Perennial-led consortium, before the parties form a joint venture to redevelop the building.

Singapore stocks drop, SIA takes a beating

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which opened at 2,546.64, settled at 2,526.21, down 45.80 points or 1.78 per cent.