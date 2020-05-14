You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore posts 78% fall in property investment volume in Q1: report
THE steep drop was partly due to the comparison with a record year in 2019, though the number of deals also fell significantly to just 13 deals for the quarter, representing a 32 per cent decline from the previous year.
DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic
MORE than 1,000 of these job openings are new roles comprising a mix of apprenticeships for fresh graduates as well as more specialised roles for seasoned professionals.
Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation
THE debt-laden water treatment firm, which faces a proposed reorganisation based on Utico's rescue package, must also file its annual returns for FY18 and FY19 with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) by Oct 31, 2020.
Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers
LUPL, an open industry technology platform aims to synchronise everything that goes into a legal matter into a single secure space - ranging from people, documents and information to communications and tech applications.
Shareholders' loan in AXA Tower deal with Alibaba amounts to S$364.7m: Perennial
THE subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is looking to acquire 50 per cent equity interest in AXA Tower from a Perennial-led consortium, before the parties form a joint venture to redevelop the building.
Corporate earnings
- Golden Agri sinks into the red with US$95m net loss in Q1
- Olam Q1 PATMI up 6.1% to S$179.1m on net exceptional gains
- Yoma Strategic sinks into the red with US$15.9m H2 2020 net loss
- Sasseur Reit Q1 DPU falls 19.4% to 1.334 S cents
The STI today
Singapore stocks drop, SIA takes a beating
THE Straits Times Index (STI), which opened at 2,546.64, settled at 2,526.21, down 45.80 points or 1.78 per cent.
