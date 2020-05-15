There were five homes sold last month costing more than S$5 million each, the highest was a S$13.8 million unit at 15 Holland Hill.

The wealthy continue to pick up choice assets amid April home sales plunge in S'pore

THERE were five homes sold last month costing more than S$5 million each, the highest was a S$13.8 million unit at 15 Holland Hill.

Analysts remain bearish on SIA after worse-than-expected Q4 losses

IN a note on Friday, Citi analyst Kaseedit Choonnawat reiterated his "sell" rating on SIA, anchored by the "view that SIA will soon be over-capitalised (due to a much larger equity base after its ongoing rights issue), where returns would be depressed even under normalcy."

Banyan Tree seeks to raise S$50.4m in convertible bond issue

THE bulk of the S$49.4 million in net proceeds from the rights issue - or 69.6 per cent - will be used to repay existing bank borrowings and interest costs, while the remaining 30.4 per cent will be used for general working capital and operations.

Hatten Land unit to defend against contractor's RM100m claim

HATTEN Land said its wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Mart has received a claim of RM100 million (S$32.8 million) from a contractor related to the Malaysian property developer's Harbour City project.

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab operations jobs paying S$3,400 to S$3,800 a month are short-term contract roles with no progression pathway and do not include any additional allowances or bonuses.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI ekes out slight gain on positive China data

THE Straits Times Index (STI) eked out a slight gain of 1.24 point ot 0.05 per cent to finish Friday at 2,523.55, which still translates to a 2.6 per cent retreat overall this week.

