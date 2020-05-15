You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7akzspwf35cze1764ut_doc6zd7uzcn4ivx3luxfss.jpg
There were five homes sold last month costing more than S$5 million each, the highest was a S$13.8 million unit at 15 Holland Hill.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

The wealthy continue to pick up choice assets amid April home sales plunge in S'pore

THERE were five homes sold last month costing more than S$5 million each, the highest was a S$13.8 million unit at 15 Holland Hill.

Analysts remain bearish on SIA after worse-than-expected Q4 losses

IN a note on Friday, Citi analyst Kaseedit Choonnawat reiterated his "sell" rating on SIA, anchored by the "view that SIA will soon be over-capitalised (due to a much larger equity base after its ongoing rights issue), where returns would be depressed even under normalcy."

Banyan Tree seeks to raise S$50.4m in convertible bond issue

THE bulk of the S$49.4 million in net proceeds from the rights issue - or 69.6 per cent - will be used to repay existing bank borrowings and interest costs, while the remaining 30.4 per cent will be used for general working capital and operations.

Hatten Land unit to defend against contractor's RM100m claim

HATTEN Land said its wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Mart has received a claim of RM100 million (S$32.8 million) from a contractor related to the Malaysian property developer's Harbour City project.

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab operations jobs paying S$3,400 to S$3,800 a month are short-term contract roles with no progression pathway and do not include any additional allowances or bonuses.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI ekes out slight gain on positive China data

THE Straits Times Index (STI) eked out a slight gain of 1.24 point ot 0.05 per cent to finish Friday at 2,523.55, which still translates to a 2.6 per cent retreat overall this week.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, virus clouds outlook

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

Self-distancing a pipe dream in Hong Kong's cramped 'cubicle flats'

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean/PR

London's Canary Wharf draws up plans for return to work: report

How Bali escaped being virus hot spot with local traditions

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 06:23 PM
Stocks

STI ekes out slight gain on positive China data

THE Straits Times Index (STI) eked out a slight gain of 1.24 point or 0.05 per cent to finish Friday at 2,523.55 -...

May 15, 2020 06:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Marco Polo Marine shrinks H1 net loss to S$708,000, says it's in better shape than in last oil crash

MARCO Polo Marine is in better shape to ride out the ongoing oil and gas crisis than it was during the crash of 2016...

May 15, 2020 05:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries to redeem S$200m in 3.7% perpetual securities on June 22

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sembcorp Industries is redeeming a S$200 million tranche of perpetual securities at its first call...

May 15, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, virus clouds outlook

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy suffered its worst quarterly drop on record in the first three months of the year,...

May 15, 2020 05:37 PM
SME

Healthcare, education SMEs get more help to digitalise amid pandemic

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the healthcare and education sectors will get more help in delivering...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.