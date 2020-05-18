You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The growth in April's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) marks the third straight month of expansion that again took private-sector economists by surprise.
Pharma shipments lift Singapore exports for third straight month

THE growth in April's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) marks the third straight month of expansion that again took private-sector economists by surprise.

OCBC to rejig branch strategy after Covid-19 crisis

OCBC expects to rejig its branch network strategy after the Covid-19 pandemic because the rising adoption of digital-banking services has permanently diverted some traffic away from its branches.

Yoma Strategic's mobile payments JV ties up with Alipay operator Ant Financial

ALIPAY operator Ant Financial Services Group will invest US$73.5 million in Digital Money Myanmar (Wave Money) - a mobile payments joint venture (JV) between Telenor group and the Yoma group - as part of a strategic partnership to promote financial inclusion in Myanmar.

Healthtech startup Holmusk raises US$21.5m in Series A round

THE new capital will allow Holmusk to expand its operations "aggressively" in the US and Asia through partnerships, acquisitions and new hires, said chief executive and co-founder Nawal Roy in response to The Business Times' queries.

ARA-backed Minterest sells out first real estate investment product in 11 minutes

The short-term, fixed-income product, released on Friday at 5.55pm, is backed by the secured mezzanine debt financing of a A$440 million (S$403 million), 64-level high-rise residential development project in Melbourne's central business district.

eToro extends commission-free trading in US stocks to the Asia-Pacific

THE company said it believes this makes eToro the first platform to offer commission-free stocks and fractional shares globally. 

Singapore stocks close 0.6% higher

THE key Straits Times Index rose 15.73 points or 0.62 per cent to finish at 2,539.28 on Monday.

May 18, 2020 06:24 PM
Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark paves way to include Alibaba

[HONG KONG] The Hang Seng Index made rule changes on Monday to allow it to incorporate Chinese internet giants...

May 18, 2020 05:53 PM
Singapore stocks close 0.6% higher

SINGAPORE shares began the week on a positive note, buoyed by encouraging domestic data and as major economies...

May 18, 2020 05:50 PM
GSK's long-acting injection beats Truvada in HIV prevention trial

[BENGALURU] GlaxoSmithKline said an injection every other month of its cabotegravir drug was shown to avert an HIV...

May 18, 2020 05:48 PM
Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors, say organisers

[SINGAPORE] Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors,...

May 18, 2020 05:30 PM
Alarm as another German abattoir hit by coronavirus outbreak

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany has uncovered another cluster of coronavirus infections at a slaughterhouse, fuelling...

