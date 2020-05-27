Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the greatest decline was for recreation and personal services.

Singapore services sector takings fall 1.1% in Q1

AMID the Covid-19 outbreak, the greatest decline was for recreation and personal services.

SGX to discontinue most MSCI equity index futures and options contracts next year

IT will, however, keep its partnership with New York-based global index publisher MSCI on MSCI Singapore Index products.

Hyflux rescue deal hits a snag as Utico revokes cash offer

POTENTIAL investor Utico is now demanding that all of Hyflux's creditors accept shares of Utico and Hyflux as payment, instead of cash.

S'pore companies to deliver US$14.2b in dividends for 2020, down 4.5% y-o-y: IHS

BANKING, property-related and telecommunication sectors will contribute around 70 per cent of total dividends.

Fintech startup GoBear raises US$17m in funding

THIS marks the fintech startup's fifth fundraise to date, bringing the total amount it has raised thus far to US$97 million.

PropertyGuru launches new feature allowing 360-degree walk-through of units

THE feature, called StoryTeller, is available on the group's sales automation platform, PropertyGuru FastKey

The STI today

STI slips 10.82 points to close at 2,519.48; SIA the best performer, SGX is worst

SINGAPORE stocks ended Wednesday on a softer note, with the benchmark Straits Times Index closing at 2,519.48, down 10.82 points, or 0.43 per cent.

