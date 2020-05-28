You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses
IN a letter signed off by general manager Andrew Mah, China Club said that it has been facing stiff competition posed by new food and beverage (F&B) establishments that emerged in the vicinity.
GIC leads US$250m funding round in US food science firm Apeel
THE funding round was also joined by US-based investors Viking Global Investors, Upfront Ventures, Tao Capital Partners and Rock Creek Group.
CapitaLand gets S$500m sustainability-linked loan; Ascott to redesign serviced residences
CAPITALAND said the loan is the largest sustainability-linked bilateral loan in Singapore's real estate sector.
Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities
THIS is in light of the "continuing failure" by the trust sponsor and master lessee Urban Commons to discharge its obligations under the Master Lease Agreements.
More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)
ROLLED out on April 20 this year, the enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19) garnered strong interest from companies with more than 2,700 applications received in the last month.
SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week
THE Catalist-listed disposable glove manufacturer replied that it does not know of any unannounced information which might explain the share trading.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers
THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day at 2,515.24, down 4.24 points or 0.17 per cent.
