The China Club Singapore, a members-only club that has been a networking ground for many corporate executives, is closing for good after suffering years of losses amid stiff competition and rising costs.

Stories you might have missed

China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses

IN a letter signed off by general manager Andrew Mah, China Club said that it has been facing stiff competition posed by new food and beverage (F&B) establishments that emerged in the vicinity.

GIC leads US$250m funding round in US food science firm Apeel

THE funding round was also joined by US-based investors Viking Global Investors, Upfront Ventures, Tao Capital Partners and Rock Creek Group.

CapitaLand gets S$500m sustainability-linked loan; Ascott to redesign serviced residences

CAPITALAND said the loan is the largest sustainability-linked bilateral loan in Singapore's real estate sector.

Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

THIS is in light of the "continuing failure" by the trust sponsor and master lessee Urban Commons to discharge its obligations under the Master Lease Agreements.

More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)

ROLLED out on April 20 this year, the enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19) garnered strong interest from companies with more than 2,700 applications received in the last month.

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

THE Catalist-listed disposable glove manufacturer replied that it does not know of any unannounced information which might explain the share trading.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day at 2,515.24, down 4.24 points or 0.17 per cent.

