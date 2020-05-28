You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Wedding_8.jpg
The China Club Singapore, a members-only club that has been a networking ground for many corporate executives, is closing for good after suffering years of losses amid stiff competition and rising costs.
PHOTO: CHINACLUB.COM.SG

China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses

IN a letter signed off by general manager Andrew Mah, China Club said that it has been facing stiff competition posed by new food and beverage (F&B) establishments that emerged in the vicinity. 

GIC leads US$250m funding round in US food science firm Apeel

THE funding round was also joined by US-based investors Viking Global Investors, Upfront Ventures, Tao Capital Partners and Rock Creek Group.

CapitaLand gets S$500m sustainability-linked loan; Ascott to redesign serviced residences

CAPITALAND said the loan is the largest sustainability-linked bilateral loan in Singapore's real estate sector. 

Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

THIS is in light of the "continuing failure" by the trust sponsor and master lessee Urban Commons to discharge its obligations under the Master Lease Agreements.

More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)

ROLLED out on April 20 this year, the enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19) garnered strong interest from companies with more than 2,700 applications received in the last month. 

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

THE Catalist-listed disposable glove manufacturer replied that it does not know of any unannounced information which might explain the share trading.

STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day at 2,515.24, down 4.24 points or 0.17 per cent.
 

China will strive for positive economic growth this year: Premier Li

Japan 'seriously concerned' over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong

More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)

China parliament adopts plan to impose security law on Hong Kong

No Singaporean and PR among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Global hiring stabilises even as pandemic keeps jobs market weak

May 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to offer permanent jobs to about 70 per cent of the US workforce it has hired...

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
Broadway Industrial enters non-binding proposal to sell hard-disk business

PRECISION manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group has entered a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of its...

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
easyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

[LONDON] Britain's easyJet plans to cut up to 4,500 jobs and shrink its fleet to adjust to the smaller travel market...

May 28, 2020 06:15 PM
STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers

A DECIDEDLY bullish tone on Wall Street overnight that sent the S&P500 index up 1.48 per cent to 3,036.13 did...

May 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Sinopec to build 20b yuan LNG terminal in eastern China

[BEIJING] Sinopec has signed an investment contract with the government of Zhoushan city in China to build a 20...

