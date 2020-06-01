A group of CIMB’s housing loan customers have joined forces to challenge the bank on its decision to raise the floor of its mortgage rates in the midst of a pandemic.

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

THEY have created a website (HonestMortgages.sg) to alert the public on CIMB’s actions as well as to enable other affected customers to get in touch.

OCBC to trim salary credit bonus interest on 360 account from July 1

FOR balances up to S$35,000, the salary credit bonus interest will be revised to 0.6 per cent, down from the current 1.2 per cent.

Keppel's Floatel associate to conduct independent review of business plan

THE move comes after major Floatel competitor Prosafe adopted different assumptions that resulted in a US$810.5 million impairment to the book value of its vessels.

Two Clearbridge Health units sued by unit's shareholder for 1.06 trillion rupiah

TWO Clearbridge Health units are being sued by a unit's shareholder for damages of 1.06 trillion rupiah (S$102 million) relating to a notarial deed, the company said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

SOCGEN had promised to make the “goodwill” gesture last month, after traders protested against SocGen's breach of timely disclosure rules, as well as what they felt was an unfair ex-rights adjustment made by the issuer of the DLCs.

The STI today

STI up 1.6%, in line with Asian market performance after Trump’s announcement

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 40.11 points or 1.6 per cent at 2,550.86 points.