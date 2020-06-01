You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7atqhusekntrz0tb5t_doc6ul1u0xipipq9mfu3qi.jpg
A group of CIMB’s housing loan customers have joined forces to challenge the bank on its decision to raise the floor of its mortgage rates in the midst of a pandemic.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

THEY have created a website (HonestMortgages.sg) to alert the public on CIMB’s actions as well as to enable other affected customers to get in touch.

OCBC to trim salary credit bonus interest on 360 account from July 1

FOR balances up to S$35,000, the salary credit bonus interest will be revised to 0.6 per cent, down from the current 1.2 per cent.

Keppel's Floatel associate to conduct independent review of business plan

THE move comes after major Floatel competitor Prosafe adopted different assumptions that resulted in a US$810.5 million impairment to the book value of its vessels.

Two Clearbridge Health units sued by unit's shareholder for 1.06 trillion rupiah

TWO Clearbridge Health units are being sued by a unit's shareholder for damages of 1.06 trillion rupiah (S$102 million) relating to a notarial deed, the company said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

SOCGEN had promised to make the “goodwill” gesture last month, after traders protested against SocGen's breach of timely disclosure rules, as well as what they felt was an unfair ex-rights adjustment made by the issuer of the DLCs.

The STI today

STI up 1.6%, in line with Asian market performance after Trump’s announcement

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 40.11 points or 1.6 per cent at 2,550.86 points.

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bodies left on hospital beds as virus overwhelms Mumbai

Worst may be over for eurozone factories, recovery to be slow: PMI

408 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total to 35,292

Singapore looks to rely less on foreign workers after pandemic

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

West Bank poor may double over pandemic: World Bank

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 06:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Directors make S$0.225 per share cash offer for Dynamic Colours

THE husband and wife who run Dynamic Technology have made a voluntary conditional offer for the mainboard-listed...

Jun 1, 2020 06:00 PM
Consumer

Hong Kong April retail sales tumble 36 per cent as virus hammers demand

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales slumped by 36 per cent in value terms in April from a year earlier, falling for...

Jun 1, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

STI up 1.6%, in line with Asian market performance after Trump's announcement

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 40.11 points or 1.6 per cent at 2,550.86 points.

Jun 1, 2020 05:43 PM
Transport

Truckmaker Scania signals lay-offs, has 5,000 more staff than needed

[STOCKHOLM]Swedish truckmaker Scania, owned by Germany's Traton, is planning major job cuts and estimates it has 5,...

Jun 1, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

REGISTERED holders of the 5x Short Singapore Airlines daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) who were disadvantaged by ...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.