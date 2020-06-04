You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7av9idme6z4ptbi6ccf_doc7a56glg4hfd15ymujaan.jpg
Companies found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges withdrawn, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Companies that 'disguise' retrenchments could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

THE minister said that whatever the termination of employment is called, an employee is presumed to have been retrenched if the employer cannot show a plan to fill the vacancy any time soon.

More than 10,000 workers matched so far by NTUC Job Security Council

THESE included those from badly-hit aviation companies and hotels, who were matched to jobs in areas such as community work, healthcare and NTUC's own Fairprice Group, avoiding retrenchment.

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temp jobs at sensor firm

THIS arrangement marks Scoot's first cross-industry partnership with a private-sector organisation, following various deployments to public hospitals and other government organisations.

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed its first Michelin-starred victim, with Vianney Massot Restaurant set to close permanently by the end of this month.

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B round

FRESH funds will be used to broaden Tropic’s crop focus to include major staple crop rice as part of its product portfolio, a food staple which provides 3.5 billion people with over 20 per cent of their daily calories. 

BHG Retail Reit cancels Beijing outlet mall deal on Covid-19 impact

BOTH the Reit's manager and seller Horizon Thrive International have mutually agreed not to proceed with the acquisition.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher, tracking Wall Street gains

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday at 2,707.20 points, up 6.81 points or 0.3 per cent, tracking Wall Street’s gains on better employment and manufacturing data.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Support older workers with enhanced wage offsets and hiring incentives, says Heng Chee How

Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem bill amid protests

NTUC raises funding cap for training support scheme, introduces version for non-unionised firms

Companies that 'disguise' retrenchments could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

Malaysia, the world's top glove supplier, says no quick end to shortage in US$8b industry

Reopening S'pore too quickly could undo 'circuit-breaker' efforts: Gan Kim Yong

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Amazon in talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel: sources

[NEW DELHI] Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least US$2 billion in Indian mobile operator...

Jun 4, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher, tracking Wall Street gains

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday at 2,707.20 points, up 6.81 points or 0.3 per cent, tracking Wall...

Jun 4, 2020 05:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks prep 2.2b euro debt as eBay classified unit sale proceeds

[LONDON] Bankers are preparing debt financings of around 2.20 billion euros to back a potential sale of eBay's...

Jun 4, 2020 05:28 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 23.31...

Jun 4, 2020 05:25 PM
Government & Economy

Support older workers with enhanced wage offsets and hiring incentives, says Heng Chee How

THE deputy secretary-general of the labour movement on Thursday called for enhanced wage offsets, expanded grants...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.