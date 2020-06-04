Companies found to have disguised their retrenchments could have their wage support and work pass privileges withdrawn, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.

Stories you might have missed

Companies that 'disguise' retrenchments could have JSS wage support withdrawn: Josephine Teo

THE minister said that whatever the termination of employment is called, an employee is presumed to have been retrenched if the employer cannot show a plan to fill the vacancy any time soon.

More than 10,000 workers matched so far by NTUC Job Security Council

THESE included those from badly-hit aviation companies and hotels, who were matched to jobs in areas such as community work, healthcare and NTUC's own Fairprice Group, avoiding retrenchment.

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temp jobs at sensor firm

THIS arrangement marks Scoot's first cross-industry partnership with a private-sector organisation, following various deployments to public hospitals and other government organisations.

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed its first Michelin-starred victim, with Vianney Massot Restaurant set to close permanently by the end of this month.

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B round

FRESH funds will be used to broaden Tropic’s crop focus to include major staple crop rice as part of its product portfolio, a food staple which provides 3.5 billion people with over 20 per cent of their daily calories.

BHG Retail Reit cancels Beijing outlet mall deal on Covid-19 impact

BOTH the Reit's manager and seller Horizon Thrive International have mutually agreed not to proceed with the acquisition.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher, tracking Wall Street gains

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday at 2,707.20 points, up 6.81 points or 0.3 per cent, tracking Wall Street’s gains on better employment and manufacturing data.