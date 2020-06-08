Sembmarine hopes to raise S$2.1 billion under a five-for-one renounceable rights issue at an issue price of 20 Singapore cents per share.

Stories you might have missed

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have proposed a major plan to rescue the marine giant with a S$2.1 billion cash call and to "demerge" from each other as the pandemic takes a toll on operations.

Covid-19 to accelerate structural changes and the future of work, says DPM Heng

COVID-19 already has and will continue to accelerate a series of structural changes around the world, radically changing the shape of globalisation, trade and the future of work.

Firms to rethink business models because govt can't support them forever: DPM Heng

WHILE the government is spending billions to preserve jobs for Singaporeans amid the current Covid-19 crisis, it cannot be expected to shore up businesses forever, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

ETF, securities turnover climb in May amid optimism over economic stimulus: SGX

OPTIMISM over economic stimulus, as more countries emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, partly drove increases in market turnover value for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities in May.

MAS interviews Eagle Hospitality Trust's current, former directors

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's managers on Monday said their current directors have attended interviews with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as part of an ongoing joint investigation.

Singapore's Elections Dept lists safety measures for general election

THE Elections Department has spelt out the safety measures to be taken to ensure a safe election – measures that include reducing the number of voters in polling stations and barring people from entering the stations if they are found to be running a temperature and having breathing problems.

SIA snags S$10b in fresh liquidity; boosts health measures on flights

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Monday said it has raised S$10 billion in liquidity through its recent rights issue, and a mix of both secured and unsecured credit facilities.

The STI today

STI up 1.65% on better data from the US and China

LAST month's better-than-expected job data in the United States and smaller-than-expected export decline reported by China on Monday helped lift most Asia's stock markets, including Singapore's benchmark the Straits Times Index (STI).