Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

New private home sales in Singapore jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed to their dream home.
PHOTO: ST FILE

New private home sales rebound sharply in May, up 75% over April: OrangeTee & Tie

NEW private home sales in Singapore jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed to their dream home.

Singapore fintechs, financial institutions tap govt support to digitally pivot, keep hiring

SOME 167 fintech firms and financial institutions have signed up for digitalisation grants, two months after the government rolled out a S$125 million support package for the industry.

Xiaomi-backed trading app Tiger Trade launches SGX trading

Singapore replaces US as India's top market for engineering exports

SINGAPORE replaced the United States as India's biggest overseas market for engineering parts in April, with exports rising 95 per cent to US$553 million from a year earlier, a trade body said on Wednesday, as statistics are upended by coronavirus lockdowns.

Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment in Singapore

ANTIVIRAL drug remdesivir can now be used to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients in Singapore, making the country one of the first to get the nod for using the drug to treat the virus.

High Court dismisses SBI Offshore ex-CEO's claims against PwC

A FORMER SBI Offshore executive who alleged that PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) had caused him reputational loss in its special audit of transactions he was involved with has had his claims dismissed.

STI up 0.23% as markets await FOMC meeting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday at 2,800.57 points, registering a small gain of 0.23 per cent.

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

Thailand should join Asia-Pacific trade pact talks, business group says

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

Singapore fintechs, financial institutions tap govt support to digitally pivot, keep hiring

Jun 10, 2020 06:34 PM
IPC Corp says two of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corporation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its independent directors are under...

Jun 10, 2020 06:07 PM
UBS commits to hiring 300 more in Singapore over 18 months

ASIA'S largest wealth manager UBS said on Wednesday it will commit to create some 300 new jobs here by tapping on...

Jun 10, 2020 06:02 PM
Jun 10, 2020 05:26 PM
Shares close marginally higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed marginally higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite...

Jun 10, 2020 05:18 PM
