The constituency political broadcasts are scheduled to be held from July 3 to July 7, from 7pm, on MediaCorp's Channel 5, the Elections Department (ELD) said in an advisory issued on Wednesday.

Stories you might have missed

GE2020: Elections Department issues guidelines on safe campaigning, political broadcasts

A NEW constituency political broadcast has been added to the two party political broadcasts to allow political candidates from Single Member Constituencies (SMC) or smaller political parties to reach out to voters, in place of physical rallies.

Johnson Controls, EDB to set up S$50m lab to drive innovations in Singapore's built environment

SLATED to open by end September, the lab is expected to have more than 100 employees within four years.

Notifications on cost-saving measures affected over 187,000 workers: MOM

IN the three months from March 12, more than 4,800 employers submitted notifications on cost-saving measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting more than 187,000 employees.

Government land sales programme continues to moderate given Covid-19 impact

THE confirmed list released on Wednesday comprises three private residential sites - including one executive condominium (EC) site - which can yield about 1,370 private residential units (including 615 EC units) and 1,500 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

KIT, Keppel Energy bag S$700m sustainability-linked loan from DBS, OCBC

THIS is one of the largest sustainability-linked loans in Singapore, as well as the first such loan for Singapore's energy sector and for KIT and Keppel Energy.

The STI today

STI dips on second wave fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 6.3 points or 0.24 per cent to 2,628.62 on Wednesday, as Covid-19 community cases rose to seven in Singapore, and Tokyo saw a resurgence of 55 new cases from nightlife destinations and employees working in the same location, sparking fears of a second wave.

