Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jun 24, 2020

The constituency political broadcasts are scheduled to be held from July 3 to July 7, from 7pm, on MediaCorp's Channel 5, the Elections Department (ELD) said in an advisory issued on Wednesday.
GE2020: Elections Department issues guidelines on safe campaigning, political broadcasts

A NEW constituency political broadcast has been added to the two party political broadcasts to allow political candidates from Single Member Constituencies (SMC) or smaller political parties to reach out to voters, in place of physical rallies.

Johnson Controls, EDB to set up S$50m lab to drive innovations in Singapore's built environment

SLATED to open by end September, the lab is expected to have more than 100 employees within four years.

Notifications on cost-saving measures affected over 187,000 workers: MOM

IN the three months from March 12, more than 4,800 employers submitted notifications on cost-saving measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting more than 187,000 employees.

Government land sales programme continues to moderate given Covid-19 impact

THE confirmed list released on Wednesday comprises three private residential sites - including one executive condominium (EC) site - which can yield about 1,370 private residential units (including 615 EC units) and 1,500 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

KIT, Keppel Energy bag S$700m sustainability-linked loan from DBS, OCBC

THIS is one of the largest sustainability-linked loans in Singapore, as well as the first such loan for Singapore's energy sector and for KIT and Keppel Energy.

The STI today

STI dips on second wave fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 6.3 points or 0.24 per cent to 2,628.62 on Wednesday, as Covid-19 community cases rose to seven in Singapore, and Tokyo saw a resurgence of 55 new cases from nightlife destinations and employees working in the same location, sparking fears of a second wave.
 

Government & Economy

US targets US$3.1b of EU, UK imports for new tariffs

Indonesia to place funds in state banks to support economy

Women, babies at risk as Covid-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

Thailand's central bank cuts GDP outlook, holds key rate at record low

Iran says it's ready for talks if US apologises over nuclear pact

Jun 24, 2020
Stocks

STI dips on second-wave fears

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 6.3 points or 0.24 per cent to 2,628.62 on Wednesday, as Covid-19 community...

Jun 24, 2020
Consumer

Ben & Jerry's joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech

[WASHINGTON] US ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry's said it will stop buying advertising space on Facebook, joining a...

Jun 24, 2020
Companies & Markets

SLB's associated company and 32RE to run co-living assets with Weave

CATALIST-LISTED property developer SLB Development announced on Wednesday that its fund-management company 32 Real...

Jun 24, 2020
Transport

Italy approves guarantees for US$7.1b loan to Fiat Chrysler: source

[ROME] Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.30-billion euro (S$9.90 billion) loan to Fiat...

Jun 24, 2020
Life & Culture

Jack Ma dethroned as China's richest by Tencent's Pony Ma

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings's US$40 billion surge this week and the recent ascent of Pinduoduo have reshaped the...

