IN his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the former prime minister and member of parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC said that despite many urging him to stand for another term, he "would not have the same energy when I cross into my 80s".

Stories you might have missed

GE2020: Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

IN his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the former prime minister and member of parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC said that despite many urging him to stand for another term, he "would not have the same energy when I cross into my 80s".

Singtel Optus to issue A$350m, A$500m notes on July 1

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday said its wholly-owned Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced two deals: A$350 million (S$334.7 million) worth of five-year notes as well as A$500 million in 10-year notes.

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of the 69 units - of its freehold luxury residence Van Holland as at Wednesday.

Circles.Life makes foray into financial services with AXA Insurance tie-up

SINGAPORE-BASED Circles.Life has partnered AXA Insurance to offer insurance coverage to the digital telco's users.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI falls 1.46% in line with regional markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 38.47 points or 1.46 per cent to 2,590.15.

