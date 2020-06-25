You are here
GE2020: Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics
IN his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the former prime minister and member of parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC said that despite many urging him to stand for another term, he "would not have the same energy when I cross into my 80s".
- WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, Png Eng Huat not contesting GE2020
- PAP introduces its third batch of new candidates for GE 2020
- PAP's 5th slate comprises three new candidates from law, banking, aviation
- PSP presents five more candidates, including two ex-military officers
- WP unveils first four candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong
- Singaporeans First party dissolves
Singtel Optus to issue A$350m, A$500m notes on July 1
SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday said its wholly-owned Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced two deals: A$350 million (S$334.7 million) worth of five-year notes as well as A$500 million in 10-year notes.
Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod
CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of the 69 units - of its freehold luxury residence Van Holland as at Wednesday.
Circles.Life makes foray into financial services with AXA Insurance tie-up
SINGAPORE-BASED Circles.Life has partnered AXA Insurance to offer insurance coverage to the digital telco's users.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
STI falls 1.46% in line with regional markets
THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 38.47 points or 1.46 per cent to 2,590.15.
