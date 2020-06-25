You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 6:30 PM

IN his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the former prime minister and member of parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC said that despite many urging him to stand for another term, he "would not have the same energy when I cross into my 80s".
PHOTO: SPH

GE2020: Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

Singtel Optus to issue A$350m, A$500m notes on July 1

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday said its wholly-owned Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced two deals: A$350 million (S$334.7 million) worth of five-year notes as well as A$500 million in 10-year notes.

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of the 69 units - of its freehold luxury residence Van Holland as at Wednesday.

Circles.Life makes foray into financial services with AXA Insurance tie-up

SINGAPORE-BASED Circles.Life has partnered AXA Insurance to offer insurance coverage to the digital telco's users.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI falls 1.46% in line with regional markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 38.47 points or 1.46 per cent to 2,590.15.
 

US House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

WP unveils first four candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong

Philippine central bank unexpectedly cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

Singaporeans First party dissolves

Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, Png Eng Huat not contesting GE2020

Jun 25, 2020 06:27 PM
US House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping police reform...

Jun 25, 2020 06:19 PM
STI falls 1.46% in line with regional markets

LOCAL shares fell alongside regional markets on Thursday on fears of a resurgence of the virus, as the Philippine...

Jun 25, 2020 06:15 PM
Mizuho shareholders reject first climate motion put to a Japanese company

[TOKYO] Shareholders in Mizuho Financial Group on Thursday rejected a motion for it to align its business to the...

Jun 25, 2020 05:55 PM
Southern Alliance Mining to debut on Catalist board

MALAYSIA-BASED iron ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) is set to debut as a Catalist-listed counter on the...

Jun 25, 2020 05:49 PM
David Beckham invests in e-sports with London-based startup Guild

[LONDON] Former England soccer captain David Beckham is moving into the virtual world as co-owner of London-based...

