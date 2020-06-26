You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 6:34 PM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 6:59 PM

Darco.jpg
The board of Darco Water Technologies is of the view that there is no reason to consider deputy chairman Robert Wang Zhi as having a potential conflict of interest in a controversial Indonesia waste management project that he has been pushing for the water treatment firm to invest in.
PHOTO: DARCO WATER TECHNOLOGIES

Stories you might have missed

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics

TRANSPORT Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan is retiring from politics and will not contest the upcoming General Election. In a valedictory letter to Mr Khaw on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked him for his "lifetime of public service to Singapore".

No need for deputy chairman to recuse himself, Darco board argues

THE board of Darco Water Technologies is of the view that there is no reason to consider deputy chairman Robert Wang Zhi as having a potential conflict of interest in a controversial Indonesia waste management project that he has been pushing for the water treatment firm to invest in.

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Circuit breaker' a culprit as Singapore factory output posts 7.4% drop in May

SINGAPORE'S factory output snapped a two-month winning streak in May to slide unexpectedly into negative territory, with the novel coronavirus pandemic largely fingered as the culprit.

ESG sets aside over S$55m for local agriculture, aquaculture firms

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) has set aside over S$55 million to accelerate the growth of promising local agriculture and aquaculture companies by "developing their innovation capabilities to grow more with less".

Lazada names Li Chun as new CEO; third change since 2018

ALIBABA-OWNED e-commerce platform Lazada has appointed Li Chun as its new group chief executive (CEO), marking the third time the South-east Asian firm has changed its chief executive since 2018.

Naiise's chief marketing, buying officer steps down

AMANDA Eng is no longer the chief marketing and buying officer of multi-label lifestyle and design retailer Naiise, The Business Times has learnt.

The STI today

STI finishes the week down 1.15%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 14.36 points or 0.55 per cent to finish at 2,604.51 on Friday, ending the week 1.15 per cent lower than a week ago, as the benchmark index see-sawed through a series of election news and continued fears of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

GE quick takes: Khaw Boon Wan retires; WP introduces second batch of candidates

Two new faces among WP's 2nd batch of 5 candidates for GE2020

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics

219 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

New Zealand tourism on a slippery slope as ski season kicks off

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 06:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's unit acquires 25% stake in Yishun coffeeshop property for S$6.06m

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Northstar has...

Jun 26, 2020 06:42 PM
Stocks

STI finishes the week down 1.15%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 14.36 points or 0.55 per cent to finish at 2,604.51 on Friday, ending the week 1....

Jun 26, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Oceanus shareholder acquires 'significant stake' from creditor group in married deal

ABALONE producer Oceanus Group announced on Friday that its former major creditor, Ocean Wonder International, no...

Jun 26, 2020 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia can no longer take in Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin...

Jun 26, 2020 05:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Aoxin Q&M expects operating loss for FY20 from China's prolonged closures

CATALIST-LISTED Aoxin Q&M Dental Group said on Friday that it expects to register an operating loss for FY20 on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.