You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:30 PM

nmpmleehires2906.jpg
Expressing continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that seeking "perfect" candidates would instead result in the loss of many good candidates.
PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ACTION PARTY/ FACEBOOK

Stories you might have missed

GE2020: Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee

EXPRESSING continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that seeking "perfect" candidates would instead result in the loss of many good candidates.

Accordia Golf Trust offered S$804.1m by sponsor to divest all its Japan golf courses

THE price represents a premium of 5.1 per cent and 12.9 per cent over AGT’s adjusted net asset value of S$764.9 million and adjusted net tangible assets of S$712.3 million as at March 31.

SGX buys rest of BidFX for US$128m in cash

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will buy the remaining 80 per cent stake in BidFX from other shareholders for about US$128 million cash, in a move that will expand its reach beyond foreign exchange (FX) futures into the global FX over-the-counter (OTC) market when the transaction is completed in July.

Mount Emily residential block up for collective sale with S$24m guide price

LOCATED at 2, 4 and 6 Mount Emily Road, the property comprises adjoining units of three-storey buildings with basement and attic and sits on a total site area of 515.5 square metres (sq m), with an existing GFA of 1,499.3 sq m.

The STI today

New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 30.41 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,574.10.
 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

10 dead in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

GE quick takes: PSP, Workers' Party unveil manifestos; PAP replaces Ivan Lim

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB's TMRW group head Dennis Khoo to leave bank

THE head of the UOB's TMRW digital group, which manages the bank's mobile-only bank operations under the TMRW brand...

Jun 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP sells petrochemical arm to Ineos for US$5b

[LONDON] British energy group BP, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic slashing demand for oil, announced Monday the...

Jun 29, 2020 06:21 PM
Garage

Construction tech Ackcio raises pre-Series A funds from Wavemaker and angel investor

ACKCIO, a startup that provides wireless-monitoring solutions for industrial uses, has raised an undisclosed amount...

Jun 29, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%

SINGAPORE shares fell alongside Asian equity markets on Monday following a resurgence of Covid-19 infections,...

Jun 29, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.29...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.