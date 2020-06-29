You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
GE2020: Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee
EXPRESSING continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that seeking "perfect" candidates would instead result in the loss of many good candidates.
- Frontline worker in battle against Covid-19 is PAP replacement for Ivan Lim in Jurong GRC
- Two new candidates join PAP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC
- PSP manifesto calls for reduced foreign labour reliance, stronger safety net for vulnerable groups
Accordia Golf Trust offered S$804.1m by sponsor to divest all its Japan golf courses
THE price represents a premium of 5.1 per cent and 12.9 per cent over AGT’s adjusted net asset value of S$764.9 million and adjusted net tangible assets of S$712.3 million as at March 31.
SGX buys rest of BidFX for US$128m in cash
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will buy the remaining 80 per cent stake in BidFX from other shareholders for about US$128 million cash, in a move that will expand its reach beyond foreign exchange (FX) futures into the global FX over-the-counter (OTC) market when the transaction is completed in July.
Mount Emily residential block up for collective sale with S$24m guide price
LOCATED at 2, 4 and 6 Mount Emily Road, the property comprises adjoining units of three-storey buildings with basement and attic and sits on a total site area of 515.5 square metres (sq m), with an existing GFA of 1,499.3 sq m.
The STI today
New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%
THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 30.41 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,574.10.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes