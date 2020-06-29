Expressing continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that seeking "perfect" candidates would instead result in the loss of many good candidates.

Stories you might have missed

GE2020: Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee

Accordia Golf Trust offered S$804.1m by sponsor to divest all its Japan golf courses

THE price represents a premium of 5.1 per cent and 12.9 per cent over AGT’s adjusted net asset value of S$764.9 million and adjusted net tangible assets of S$712.3 million as at March 31.

SGX buys rest of BidFX for US$128m in cash

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will buy the remaining 80 per cent stake in BidFX from other shareholders for about US$128 million cash, in a move that will expand its reach beyond foreign exchange (FX) futures into the global FX over-the-counter (OTC) market when the transaction is completed in July.

Mount Emily residential block up for collective sale with S$24m guide price

LOCATED at 2, 4 and 6 Mount Emily Road, the property comprises adjoining units of three-storey buildings with basement and attic and sits on a total site area of 515.5 square metres (sq m), with an existing GFA of 1,499.3 sq m.

The STI today

New Covid-19 infections weigh on markets, STI down 1.2%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 30.41 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,574.10.

