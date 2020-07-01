Mr Lee said Singapore enjoys a strong reputation internationally and investors have confidence in us.

Stories you might have missed

GE2020: Investor confidence in Singapore's government fundamental to economic success: PM Lee

FOREIGN investors know and trust Singapore's government and its ability to command popular support, which has kept them confident in the country even amid the Covid-19 crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, the second day of campaigning ahead of the July 10 General Election.

GE2020: Automatic recount if difference in votes is 2% or less; special voting hour for those serving stay-home notice

THIS means that there is no need for candidates or counting agents to apply for a recount, unlike in previous elections and a special voting hour between 7 and 8pm will be allocated on polling day for Singaporeans under the Covid-19 stay-home notice (SHN), those on medical certificate for acute respiratory infection and those with fever.

Singtel's 5G strategy involves building new services, not just network access: management

CALLING the group's approach to 5G different from the earlier 4G network, chief executive Chua Sock Koong told shareholders on Wednesday that Singtel plans to "move beyond access and connectivity" to create new solutions and services with 5G and reposition itself for growth.

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

SINGAPORE'S largest lender DBS will again this year cut rates on its flagship deposit account from Aug 1 amid a low interest rate environment and macro uncertainties.

Singapore firms see more payment delays in Q2; retail and services post highest jumps

ACCORDING to the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB), slow payments, defined as those made at least 30 days above terms, increased to 45.78 per cent in Q2, up 3.20 percentage points from 42.58 per cent in Q1, which had marked a near three-year low.

S'pore private home prices down 1.1% q-o-q in Q2 2020: URA flash estimate

YEAR on year, the index is down 0.3 per cent, according to the URA flash estimate released on Wednesday morning.

Koufu plans to acquire fried food, dough product supplier for S$22m

DELI Asia, Delisnacks, Dough Culture and Dough Heritage make up the Deli Asia group, one of Koufu's biggest suppliers of fried food and dough products, said the mainboard-listed firm, which operates and manages food courts, coffee shops and a mall.

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia equities capabilities.

The STI today

Singapore shares drift up, with eyes on GE2020 campaign

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,604.08 and hit an intraday high of 2,619.35, before it settled at 2,610.17, up 20.26 points, or 0.78 per cent.