Stories you might have missed

SINGAPORE retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national "circuit breaker" extended the sector’s losses.

Singapore had 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, down from 1.49m in May 2019: STB

SINGAPORE had just 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, as the country remained closed to short-term visitors to stem the risk of importing Covid-19 during the second month of its "circuit breaker" period.

DBS, Schroders launch multi-asset fund for retirement income planning

DBS and Schroder Investment Management Singapore on Friday announced the launch of a multi-asset fund for retirement income planning, named Schroder Asia More+.

EC World Reit says CAD interviewed CIO as part of probe

THE chief investment officer of the manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust has been called up by the Commercial Affairs Department in connection with an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

Ascendas Reit 'not presently proceeding' with Hyflux moratorium carve-out request

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) has informed the Singapore High Court that it is "not presently proceeding" with its application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, the troubled water treatment firm said on Thursday night.

IMDA to roll out full parcel locker network by end-2021

A NATIONWIDE network of parcel lockers slated to be fully rolled out by end-2022 will be ready one year ahead of schedule, the Infocomm Media Development Authority announced on Friday.

The STI today

US jobs data underpins Singapore stocks

SINGAPORE shares traded mostly higher on the back of better-than-expected US jobs data, though analysts warned jobless claims were still elevated.