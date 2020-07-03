You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national “circuit breaker” extended the sector’s losses.
Singapore retail sales notch record 52.1% drop in May on 'circuit-breaker' fallout

SINGAPORE retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national "circuit breaker" extended the sector’s losses.

Singapore had 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, down from 1.49m in May 2019: STB

SINGAPORE had just 880 visitor arrivals in May 2020, as the country remained closed to short-term visitors to stem the risk of importing Covid-19 during the second month of its "circuit breaker" period.

DBS, Schroders launch multi-asset fund for retirement income planning

DBS and Schroder Investment Management Singapore on Friday announced the launch of a multi-asset fund for retirement income planning, named Schroder Asia More+.

EC World Reit says CAD interviewed CIO as part of probe

THE chief investment officer of the manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust has been called up by the Commercial Affairs Department in connection with an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

Ascendas Reit 'not presently proceeding' with Hyflux moratorium carve-out request

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) has informed the Singapore High Court that it is "not presently proceeding" with its application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, the troubled water treatment firm said on Thursday night.

IMDA to roll out full parcel locker network by end-2021

A NATIONWIDE network of parcel lockers slated to be fully rolled out by end-2022 will be ready one year ahead of schedule, the Infocomm Media Development Authority announced on Friday.

The STI today

US jobs data underpins Singapore stocks

SINGAPORE shares traded mostly higher on the back of better-than-expected US jobs data, though analysts warned jobless claims were still elevated.

Government & Economy

Germany fears erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy, Merkel says

South Korea's Moon shuffles top aides in bid to revive North Korea talks

Britain to extend pandemic relief in auto finance, high-cost credit

GE quick takes: SDA calls for stricter hiring of foreigners; PSP seeks full disclosure on reserves

Jul 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Government & Economy

Germany fears erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy, Merkel says

[BERLIN] Germany fears that Hong Kong's autonomy is being "eroded" and Berlin will raise issues such as human rights...

Jul 3, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

Budweiser brewer turns off taps at post-lockdown London office

[LONDON] Just as British pubs reopen, the world's biggest brewer is shutting the bar in its London offices.

Jul 3, 2020 06:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi expects a Q3 loss triggered by pandemic

LISTED components manufacturer Miyoshi Limited expects to report a loss for the third quarter of FY2020, compared to...

Jul 3, 2020 05:58 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 16.37...

Jul 3, 2020 05:44 PM
Real Estate

Greece starts clearing ground for Athens property plan after long delay

[ATHENS] Greece started work clearing ground on Friday for a real estate project that plans to turn a disused...

