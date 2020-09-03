You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

rk_KuldeepSinghRajput_030920.jpg
Chief executive and founder Kuldeep Singh Rajput told BT that the company - which is cash-flow positive and Ebitda-positive - had not been actively seeking significant capital from new investors.
PHOTO: BIOFOURMIS

Stories you might have missed

Biofourmis raises US$100m in Series C round led by SoftBank

THE deal is estimated to be at four times the valuation of its US$35 million funding round in May last year and according to sources, this deal puts the company within reach of a US$1 billion valuation, or close to a "unicorn" status.

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

AMONG the measures is a new MAS SGD Term Facility which will be introduced to provide banks and finance companies an additional channel to borrow SGD funds at longer tenors and with more forms of collateral.

Discuss minimum-wage idea now, even if it’s to be implemented later: Jamus Lim

 WORKERS’ PARTY Member of Parliament Jamus Lim said though the government has warned that a national minimum wage could mean higher costs and lost jobs, studies show that Singaporeans are prepared to pay more for essential services, and that a minimum wage is likely to have only a minimal impact on unemployment.

CapitaLand obtains two-year S$200m SORA-SOFR loan from UOB

THE interest rate on the loan's two tranches will be based on the compounded averages of daily SORA and SOFR, both calculated in arrears, and with respective applicable margins.

PSA, HMM launch JV for container terminal operations in Singapore

SUBJECT to regulatory approvals, the JV company, HMM-PSA Singapore Terminal (HPST), is scheduled to commence operations before the end of this year.

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

THE Frasers eStore will launch with 200 merchants, and will be accessible via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app - Frasers' loyalty app - from end-October, said Frasers this week.

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

THIS comes as part of the bank's "constant pursuit to bring digital convenience" to its customers here, said StanChart in an email alert to customers seen by The Business Times.

The STI today

Singapore shares lack mojo as India-China border tensions escalate

THE Straits Times Index opened at 2,546.01 and hit an intraday high of 2,546.870.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Review and adapt policies as needed to tackle inequality, sustain mobility: Maliki

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

Discuss minimum-wage idea now, even if it's to be implemented later: Jamus Lim

Japan defence chief Kono backs Suga for prime minister, but keeps eye on top job

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 06:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists completes issuance of shares to Encyclia and Vanda

ASIAN Healthcare Specialists (AHS) said on Thursday that it has issued 25 million shares to Encyclia and Vanda at a...

Sep 3, 2020 06:17 PM
Government & Economy

Review and adapt policies as needed to tackle inequality, sustain mobility: Maliki

AS reducing inequality and sustaining social mobility becomes harder over time, Singapore must monitor, review and...

Sep 3, 2020 06:16 PM
Transport

Daimler makes green bond debut

[LONDON] Daimler is offering a debut sale of green bonds just a day after Germany racked up huge demand for its...

Sep 3, 2020 06:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng converts US$4.95m loan into 33.3% stake in Cybint International

CHIP Eng Seng's wholly-owned subsidiary, CES Edutech, has fully converted a US$4.95 million convertible loan...

Sep 3, 2020 06:04 PM
Consumer

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

[LONDON] Amazon brought a little cheer to Britain's troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.