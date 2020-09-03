Chief executive and founder Kuldeep Singh Rajput told BT that the company - which is cash-flow positive and Ebitda-positive - had not been actively seeking significant capital from new investors.

Stories you might have missed

Biofourmis raises US$100m in Series C round led by SoftBank

THE deal is estimated to be at four times the valuation of its US$35 million funding round in May last year and according to sources, this deal puts the company within reach of a US$1 billion valuation, or close to a "unicorn" status.

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

AMONG the measures is a new MAS SGD Term Facility which will be introduced to provide banks and finance companies an additional channel to borrow SGD funds at longer tenors and with more forms of collateral.

Discuss minimum-wage idea now, even if it’s to be implemented later: Jamus Lim

WORKERS’ PARTY Member of Parliament Jamus Lim said though the government has warned that a national minimum wage could mean higher costs and lost jobs, studies show that Singaporeans are prepared to pay more for essential services, and that a minimum wage is likely to have only a minimal impact on unemployment.

CapitaLand obtains two-year S$200m SORA-SOFR loan from UOB

THE interest rate on the loan's two tranches will be based on the compounded averages of daily SORA and SOFR, both calculated in arrears, and with respective applicable margins.

PSA, HMM launch JV for container terminal operations in Singapore

SUBJECT to regulatory approvals, the JV company, HMM-PSA Singapore Terminal (HPST), is scheduled to commence operations before the end of this year.

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

THE Frasers eStore will launch with 200 merchants, and will be accessible via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app - Frasers' loyalty app - from end-October, said Frasers this week.

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

THIS comes as part of the bank's "constant pursuit to bring digital convenience" to its customers here, said StanChart in an email alert to customers seen by The Business Times.

The STI today

Singapore shares lack mojo as India-China border tensions escalate

THE Straits Times Index opened at 2,546.01 and hit an intraday high of 2,546.870.

