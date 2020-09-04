Turnover from F&B services was down by 25.4 per cent year on year, with the pace of deterioration easing from June.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

SINGAPORE retail sales were on the rocky road to recovery in July, the first full month with shops reopened, after the second-quarter's "circuit-breaker" shutdown.

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

IN THE first half of 2020, 5,280 Singapore citizens were retrenched, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Friday, responding to a question from Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru.

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

THE Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme is expected to cost S$2 billion in total with the disbursement of the third and final tranche in October, far more than the original S$1.2 billion set aside in the Resilience Budget in March, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Friday.

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

ABOUT 400 companies are on the Fair Consideration Framework watchlist for reasons related to foreign hiring practices, but it would be counter-productive to name these firms instead of helping them to employ locals, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Friday, responding to questions filed by various Members of Parliament.

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

LOCAL lenders DBS, OCBC and UOB averaged 4.2 per cent total returns in August 2020, outpacing the median total return of the top quartile of global banking stocks by market value.

Long-stop date for CMT-CCT merger extended to Nov 30; EGMs to be held on Sept 29

THE long-stop date for the proposed merger between CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust has been extended to Nov 30 from Sept 30, their managers announced on Friday.

The STI today

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors took profit on tech stocks amid concerns over their lofty valuations.