Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Turnover from F&B services was down by 25.4 per cent year on year, with the pace of deterioration easing from June.
Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

SINGAPORE retail sales were on the rocky road to recovery in July, the first full month with shops reopened, after the second-quarter's "circuit-breaker" shutdown.

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

IN THE first half of 2020, 5,280 Singapore citizens were retrenched, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Friday, responding to a question from Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru.

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

THE Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme is expected to cost S$2 billion in total with the disbursement of the third and final tranche in October, far more than the original S$1.2 billion set aside in the Resilience Budget in March, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Friday.

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

ABOUT 400 companies are on the Fair Consideration Framework watchlist for reasons related to foreign hiring practices, but it would be counter-productive to name these firms instead of helping them to employ locals, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Friday, responding to questions filed by various Members of Parliament.

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

LOCAL lenders DBS, OCBC and UOB averaged 4.2 per cent total returns in August 2020, outpacing the median total return of the top quartile of global banking stocks by market value.

Long-stop date for CMT-CCT merger extended to Nov 30; EGMs to be held on Sept 29

THE long-stop date for the proposed merger between CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust has been extended to Nov 30 from Sept 30, their managers announced on Friday.

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors took profit on tech stocks amid concerns over their lofty valuations.

Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore; no cases in the community

South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in Covid cases

Singapore government agrees 'in principle' to live streaming of Parliament

Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, hit hard by pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, is taking an outsized hit from the coronavirus pandemic,...

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

