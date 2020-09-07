A smaller contraction is predicted for wholesale and retail trade, while better growth is expected for finance and insurance, as well as manufacturing.

Private-sector economists lower Singapore full-year growth forecast slightly to -6%

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists now expect Singapore's gross domestic product growth to decline 6 per cent this year, worsening slightly from earlier expectations of a 5.8 per cent fall, according to the latest quarterly Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) survey of professional forecasters released on Monday.

Re-hiring rate for retrenched workers slows to 39% in H1 2020 from 2018: MOM

SOME two in five locals who lost their jobs early this year had found new roles by June 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Mice events in Singapore can resume from October with higher limit of 250 attendees

THE move, unveiled on Monday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will allow Mice events of up to 250 attendees, raised from the limit of 50 under a framework that was released in July for business event safety.

Singapore issues retail guidelines for price comparisons, discounts and free offers

IN a move to protect shoppers from being misled, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued guidelines to retailers and other suppliers of goods and services in giving discounts and free offers, as well as when making price comparisons.

KrisEnergy receives 4th extension of debt moratorium

THE firm is seeking protection from its creditors, which include DBS Bank, Keppel Shipyard, Rubicon Vantage International and holders of the various notes the company has issued, as it tries to restructure a debt to the tune of US$476.8 million.

Healthcare startup HealthifyMe to launch corporate programmes, expand user base

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED healthcare startup HealthifyMe is looking to expand in the Republic and Malaysia, as well as other markets, amid changing needs and lifestyles influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Monday.

SGInnovate to create more jobs, traineeships in deep tech industry

MORE than 200 apprenticeships and full-time roles will be offered in over 30 deep-tech companies and startups at a virtual showcase to be held on Sept 12.

Singapore shares close flat on Monday

IT was rather quiet on the Singapore bourse - as was the case in many other Asian markets on Monday - with the key Straits Times Index finishing on a flat note at 2,511.21, up by 1.57 points or 0.06 per cent.