Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 6:30 PM

A smaller contraction is predicted for wholesale and retail trade, while better growth is expected for finance and insurance, as well as manufacturing.
Private-sector economists lower Singapore full-year growth forecast slightly to -6%

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists now expect Singapore's gross domestic product growth to decline 6 per cent this year, worsening slightly from earlier expectations of a 5.8 per cent fall, according to the latest quarterly Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) survey of professional forecasters released on Monday.

Re-hiring rate for retrenched workers slows to 39% in H1 2020 from 2018: MOM

SOME two in five locals who lost their jobs early this year had found new roles by June 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Mice events in Singapore can resume from October with higher limit of 250 attendees

THE move, unveiled on Monday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will allow Mice events of up to 250 attendees, raised from the limit of 50 under a framework that was released in July for business event safety.

Singapore issues retail guidelines for price comparisons, discounts and free offers

IN a move to protect shoppers from being misled, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued guidelines to retailers and other suppliers of goods and services in giving discounts and free offers, as well as when making price comparisons.

KrisEnergy receives 4th extension of debt moratorium

THE firm is seeking protection from its creditors, which include DBS Bank, Keppel Shipyard, Rubicon Vantage International and holders of the various notes the company has issued, as it tries to restructure a debt to the tune of US$476.8 million.

Healthcare startup HealthifyMe to launch corporate programmes, expand user base

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED healthcare startup HealthifyMe is looking to expand in the Republic and Malaysia, as well as other markets, amid changing needs and lifestyles influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Monday.

SGInnovate to create more jobs, traineeships in deep tech industry

MORE than 200 apprenticeships and full-time roles will be offered in over 30 deep-tech companies and startups at a virtual showcase to be held on Sept 12.

Singapore shares close flat on Monday

IT was rather quiet on the Singapore bourse - as was the case in many other Asian markets on Monday - with the key Straits Times Index finishing on a flat note at 2,511.21, up by 1.57 points or 0.06 per cent.

 

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

Japan says it offered Mauritius 'unprecedented' support, including financial

Dutch to invest 20b euros in economy through long-delayed fund

German funds and insurers take aim at rating agency data fees

Russian ex-Gulag town on China's doorstep eyes rebirth

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Sep 7, 2020 06:02 PM
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

[BEIJING] China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the...

Sep 7, 2020 05:53 PM
Singapore shares close flat on Monday

IT WAS rather quiet on the Singapore bourse - as was the case in many other Asian markets on Monday - with the key...

Sep 7, 2020 05:31 PM
KrisEnergy receives 4th extension of debt moratorium

KRISENERGY has been granted a fourth extension to its debt moratorium, the upstream oil and gas company said in a...

Sep 7, 2020 05:26 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.52...

Sep 7, 2020 05:21 PM
Egypt may sell surplus power to Europe and Africa

Egypt has begun talks over plans to sell electricity to Europe and Africa, pressing its advantage as a producer of...

