Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Temasek's net portfolio value dropped to S$306 billion, about 2.2 per cent below the year-ago S$313 billion on a Singapore-dollar conversion basis.
Stories you might have missed

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

TEMASEK Holdings on Tuesday reported that its one-year total shareholder return (TSR) had fallen into negative territory to -2.28 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, in part due to the sharp market correction in the quarter up to March 31 in response to the onset of Covid-19.

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing stressed that Singapore should see itself not just as a gateway to the region but as a critical node in the global value chains of businesses.

Government reviewing Singapore nightlife operators' suggestions to help industry restart

AREAS being considered include allowing family-themed karaoke joints that serve no alcoholic drinks and observe safe management measures to resume business, and quicker approvals for temporary changes in business licensing.

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

THE Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) latest quarterly survey of 200 business owners and senior executives showed the indicator for employment expectations declining to -13.19 percentage points in Q4, from -3.29 percentage points in the previous quarter.

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

THE initiatives include enhancements to DBS's bank-and-earn programme, DBS Multiplier, which makes it easier for those who are self-employed to earn higher interest on their balances.

On-board units for new ERP system to be installed from H2 2021: LTA

THE LTA on Tuesday noted that the existing cordon-based and point-based congestion pricing framework will remain and that ERP rates will continue to be reviewed based on traffic speeds and congestion levels.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower on directionless trading

THE Singapore bourse’s key Straits Times Index fell 6.45 points or 0.26 per cent to 2,504.76 on Tuesday, as prices by and large drifted to and fro on directionless auto pilot.
 

Government & Economy

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman: Shanmugam says good to see justice delivered

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no new community cases

Government reviewing Singapore nightlife operators' suggestions to help industry restart

India's economy to contract 11.8% in current fiscal year

Sep 8, 2020 06:27 PM
