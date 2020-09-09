MAS will be stepping up supervisory engagement to ensure that banks in the Republic are well prepared to transition from Swap Offer Rate (SOR) - a key interest rate benchmark - to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) by the end of 2021.

Stories you might have missed

MAS to ramp up supervisory engagement with banks to ensure smooth transition to Sora by end-2021

MAS warned banks which do not keep pace with industry transition timelines potentially expose themselves to additional market, liquidity, operational, technology and legal risk, and can expect to have more "intensive supervisory engagement" at the senior management level.

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

UOB Venture Management (UOBVM), the private equity arm of UOB said it is the first signatory of the Impact Principles in South-east Asia to do so.

CAD finds 'reasonable grounds' that AGV exec director committed offence

AGV Group's executive director Albert Ang was "put on arrest and on bail", but has not been formally charged in court, AGV said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Nine strata units at Pantech Business Hub up for sale with S$11.6m guide price

LOCATED at 192 Pandan Loop, Pantech Business Hub is an industrial development that comprises three seven-storey blocks and has 63 years remaining on its 99-year leasehold tenure.

CapitaLand's Rochester Commons in one-north slated for completion in Q4 2021

THE development is at 1 Rochester Park within one-north and will feature a Grade A office tower, a hotel, 12 black-and-white heritage bungalows and Catapult - an executive learning centre.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on US tech rout, dashed vaccine hopes

THE Singapore bourse was on shaky ground with the key Straits Times Index trading underwater all day and paring some losses to finish 5.43 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 2,499.33 on Wednesday, following an extended tech selloff in Wall Street overnight.

