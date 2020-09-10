You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to right-size its airlines for a post-Covid world.
SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group 

THE carrier said that talks have begun with unions in Singapore and that it is trying to finalise arrangements as soon as possible for those affected.

New accountability guidelines seek updated succession plans from financial firms: MAS

Such a plan must identify potential candidates in the pipeline, and set out appropriate handover policies and procedures to bring about a smooth transition in the senior management team.

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure

MS HSU, currently the regional chief executive for Asean and South Asia, will in Jan 1, 2021 take charge of a new consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) business under a slew of changes in the bank's organisation structure.

AGV director in CAD probe unwilling to step down

AGV Group's nominating committee (NC) on Thursday said it has recommended that executive director (ED) Albert Ang step down, amid an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year

THE funds came from existing investors EV Growth and Jungle Ventures, and new investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, EMTEK Group, Pavilion Capital and Redbadge Pacific.

Lendlease to set up S$40m product development centre in Singapore

AUSTRALIA-BASED Lendlease said it will employ 50 software application developers in the first year and will continue to expand the team in the next few years.

Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

THE manager of Ascendas Reit on Thursday said the real estate investment trust (Reit) will redeem at par all the outstanding securities of its S$300 million, 4.75 per cent perpetual securities.

Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board

DARCO Water Technologies' minority shareholders have fired back at non-executive deputy chairman and controlling shareholder Wang Zhi, following his comments, made in an interview in The Business Times, that the minorities were hampering the company's growth.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower

THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 2,492.09.

Government & Economy

BOJ to offer brighter view on economy as Covid crisis eases: sources

Hong Kong arrests 15 people linked to Next Digital stock surge

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jakarta to reimpose partial lockdown as virus cases surge

China auto sales in August rise 11.6%, fifth month of gain

Sep 10, 2020 06:24 PM
ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale

[WASHINGTON] ByteDance is increasingly likely to miss a Trump administration deadline for the sale of its TikTok US...

Sep 10, 2020 06:22 PM
SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to...

Sep 10, 2020 06:10 PM
BOJ to offer brighter view on economy as Covid crisis eases: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to offer a brighter view next week on the economy, output and exports...

Sep 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Singapore shares close 0.3% lower

THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24...

Sep 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

[SYDNEY] The balance of Australian loans on payment "holidays" due to the coronavirus pandemic fell 12 per cent to A...

