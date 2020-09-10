You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group
THE carrier said that talks have begun with unions in Singapore and that it is trying to finalise arrangements as soon as possible for those affected.
New accountability guidelines seek updated succession plans from financial firms: MAS
Such a plan must identify potential candidates in the pipeline, and set out appropriate handover policies and procedures to bring about a smooth transition in the senior management team.
StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure
MS HSU, currently the regional chief executive for Asean and South Asia, will in Jan 1, 2021 take charge of a new consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) business under a slew of changes in the bank's organisation structure.
AGV director in CAD probe unwilling to step down
AGV Group's nominating committee (NC) on Thursday said it has recommended that executive director (ED) Albert Ang step down, amid an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).
Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year
THE funds came from existing investors EV Growth and Jungle Ventures, and new investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, EMTEK Group, Pavilion Capital and Redbadge Pacific.
Lendlease to set up S$40m product development centre in Singapore
AUSTRALIA-BASED Lendlease said it will employ 50 software application developers in the first year and will continue to expand the team in the next few years.
Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date
THE manager of Ascendas Reit on Thursday said the real estate investment trust (Reit) will redeem at par all the outstanding securities of its S$300 million, 4.75 per cent perpetual securities.
Darco minorities say Wang Zhi is 'unfit' to sit on board
DARCO Water Technologies' minority shareholders have fired back at non-executive deputy chairman and controlling shareholder Wang Zhi, following his comments, made in an interview in The Business Times, that the minorities were hampering the company's growth.
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.3% lower
THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 2,492.09.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes