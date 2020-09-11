You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

TikTok_Reuters.jpg
The plans for Singapore include establishment of a data centre, the people said. ByteDance currently has more than 200 job openings in Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

BYTEDANCE, the Chinese owner of video-sharing app TikTok, is planning to make Singapore its beachhead for the rest of Asia as part of its global expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.

SGX securities turnover up 18% in August on portfolio rebalancing, vaccine hopes

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday said the cash equity market became more active in August due to portfolio repositioning after the release of half-year financial results, buoyant US technology stocks as well as hopes for a viable Covid-19 vaccine.

Ant's mega IPO draws interest from Temasek: sources

SINGAPORE state investor Temasek Holdings is considering an investment in the initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese financial technology company Ant Group, which could be the world's biggest IPO, two people familiar with the matter said.

Singapore, Japan to launch green lane on Sept 18

SINGAPORE will launch a green lane for essential business and official travel with Japan on Sept 18, the foreign affairs ministers of both countries said in a joint press statement on Friday.

German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore

GERMAN logistics firm DB Schenker will be adding 251 positions here as part of its expansion plans in Singapore.

Jurong Port commences construction on S$200m port-centric ecosystem

JURONG Port has commenced construction of its S$200 million ready-mixed concrete port-centric ecosystem.

Axington's board engaging Loh cousins on 'strategic changes'; appointing executives

THE two-man board of Axington is engaging with controlling shareholders Nelson and Terence Loh to obtain clarity on "strategic changes" expected to be made in the business direction of the company, the Catalist-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Thursday, in response to queries from the SGX.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on choppy trading

SINGAPORE shares capped a rather broody week on a flat note. The key Straits Times index was down 2.0 points or 0.08 per cent at 2,490.09 on Friday, after a renewed rout in US mega-gap tech shares.

Government & Economy

Malaysia looking to fully reopen border with Singapore next January: report

UK and Japan strike Britain's first post-Brexit trade deal

German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

China's expanded export controls pose fresh challenge to global tech industry

Sep 11, 2020 06:26 PM
Real Estate

TPG Capital exploring sale of mobile-home firm Strive Communities

[NEW YORK] Private equity firm TPG Capital is exploring the sale of Strive Communities, an operator of mobile-home...

Sep 11, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on choppy trading

SINGAPORE shares capped a rather broody week on a flat note. The key Straits Times index was down 2.0 points or 0....

Sep 11, 2020 05:52 PM
Transport

South Korea to inject 2.4t won into Asiana Airlines after acquisition collapses

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kumho Industrial said on Friday that its plan to sell Asiana Airlines, South Korea's No 2...

Sep 11, 2020 05:32 PM
Garage

Privacy watchdog says it fined Grab S$10,000 for potentially exposing individuals' data

SINGAPORE'S privacy watchdog, in a decision paper made public on Thursday, disclosed that it fined ride-hailing firm...

Sep 11, 2020 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.73...

