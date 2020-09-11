You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban
BYTEDANCE, the Chinese owner of video-sharing app TikTok, is planning to make Singapore its beachhead for the rest of Asia as part of its global expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.
SGX securities turnover up 18% in August on portfolio rebalancing, vaccine hopes
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday said the cash equity market became more active in August due to portfolio repositioning after the release of half-year financial results, buoyant US technology stocks as well as hopes for a viable Covid-19 vaccine.
Ant's mega IPO draws interest from Temasek: sources
SINGAPORE state investor Temasek Holdings is considering an investment in the initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese financial technology company Ant Group, which could be the world's biggest IPO, two people familiar with the matter said.
Singapore, Japan to launch green lane on Sept 18
SINGAPORE will launch a green lane for essential business and official travel with Japan on Sept 18, the foreign affairs ministers of both countries said in a joint press statement on Friday.
German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore
GERMAN logistics firm DB Schenker will be adding 251 positions here as part of its expansion plans in Singapore.
Jurong Port commences construction on S$200m port-centric ecosystem
JURONG Port has commenced construction of its S$200 million ready-mixed concrete port-centric ecosystem.
Axington's board engaging Loh cousins on 'strategic changes'; appointing executives
THE two-man board of Axington is engaging with controlling shareholders Nelson and Terence Loh to obtain clarity on "strategic changes" expected to be made in the business direction of the company, the Catalist-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Thursday, in response to queries from the SGX.
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on choppy trading
SINGAPORE shares capped a rather broody week on a flat note. The key Straits Times index was down 2.0 points or 0.08 per cent at 2,490.09 on Friday, after a renewed rout in US mega-gap tech shares.
