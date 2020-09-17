You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital
ABD will have a pro forma shareholding of 10.8 per cent once all equity capital committed has been fully deployed by 2024.
BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b
THE new forecast of S$18 billion to S$23 billion, a fall from the previous S$28 billion to S$33 billion, comes after BCA's mid-year review of construction contracts awarded in the first half of 2020, and upcoming public and private-sector projects expected for the rest of the year.
Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base
THE preliminary figure from government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) beat the 3.3 per cent expansion forecast by private-sector analysts in a Bloomberg poll.
CSOP to launch world’s largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX
MANAGED by CSOP Asset Management (CSOP AM), the institutional-grade ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF has attracted investor interest with initial assets under management (AUM) of US$676 million at the end of the subscription period.
Singapore tops smart city index for second straight year
IT ranks 109 cities based on perceptions of infrastructure and technology in five areas: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities and governance.
SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index
THE index scores companies across four main pillars - diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
STI slips 4.37 points to close at 2,500.78 on Thursday following Fed disappointment
THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 4.37 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 2,500.78.
