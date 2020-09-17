You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 6:30 PM

In its first investment in a local entity since setting up shop in Singapore earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will inject US$95 million into Clifford Capital Holdings (CCH), spurring growth in the Temasek-backed company - especially in the area of sustainable infrastructure financing in Asia
ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

ABD will have a pro forma shareholding of 10.8 per cent once all equity capital committed has been fully deployed by 2024.

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

THE new forecast of S$18 billion to S$23 billion, a fall from the previous S$28 billion to S$33 billion, comes after BCA's mid-year review of construction contracts awarded in the first half of 2020, and upcoming public and private-sector projects expected for the rest of the year.

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

THE preliminary figure from government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) beat the 3.3 per cent expansion forecast by private-sector analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

CSOP to launch world’s largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX

MANAGED by CSOP Asset Management (CSOP AM), the institutional-grade ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF has attracted investor interest with initial assets under management (AUM) of US$676 million at the end of the subscription period. 

Singapore tops smart city index for second straight year

IT ranks 109 cities based on perceptions of infrastructure and technology in five areas: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities and governance.

SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index

THE index scores companies across four main pillars - diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies.

STI slips 4.37 points to close at 2,500.78 on Thursday following Fed disappointment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 4.37 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 2,500.78.

Singapore tops smart city index for second straight year

CEOs more confident about country, company prospects than global economy: KPMG poll

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect North Irish peace deal

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 1 in the community

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to SMEs, non-profit organisation

Sep 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Figtree to enter Australian data centre market with 27.5% stake in DC Alliance

CATALIST-LISTED Figtree Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary Figtree Real Estate will be acquiring a 27.5 per cent...

Sep 17, 2020 06:00 PM
ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

IN its first investment in a local entity since setting up shop in Singapore earlier this year, the Asian...

Sep 17, 2020 05:59 PM
STI slips 4.37 points to close at 2,500.78 on Thursday following Fed disappointment

FINANCIAL markets around the world recoiled after the US Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low but...

Sep 17, 2020 05:20 PM
CSOP to launch world's largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) announced on Thursday the listing of the world's largest Chinese pure government bond...

Sep 17, 2020 05:18 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 18.21...

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

