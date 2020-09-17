In its first investment in a local entity since setting up shop in Singapore earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will inject US$95 million into Clifford Capital Holdings (CCH), spurring growth in the Temasek-backed company - especially in the area of sustainable infrastructure financing in Asia

Stories you might have missed

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

ABD will have a pro forma shareholding of 10.8 per cent once all equity capital committed has been fully deployed by 2024.

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

THE new forecast of S$18 billion to S$23 billion, a fall from the previous S$28 billion to S$33 billion, comes after BCA's mid-year review of construction contracts awarded in the first half of 2020, and upcoming public and private-sector projects expected for the rest of the year.

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

THE preliminary figure from government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) beat the 3.3 per cent expansion forecast by private-sector analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

CSOP to launch world’s largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX

MANAGED by CSOP Asset Management (CSOP AM), the institutional-grade ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF has attracted investor interest with initial assets under management (AUM) of US$676 million at the end of the subscription period.

Singapore tops smart city index for second straight year

IT ranks 109 cities based on perceptions of infrastructure and technology in five areas: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities and governance.

SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index

THE index scores companies across four main pillars - diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI slips 4.37 points to close at 2,500.78 on Thursday following Fed disappointment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 4.37 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 2,500.78.