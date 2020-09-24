The Republic's banking system was identified as an "early-exiter" with low negative impact when it comes to recovery prospects for banking jurisdictions.

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

THE Republic's banking system was identified as an "early-exiter" with low negative impact when it comes to recovery prospects for banking jurisdictions and the expected recovery will be by the end of 2022.

Singapore firm launches S$52m fund for student accommodation in the UK

Q INVESTMENT Partners (QIP) on Thursday launched a £30 million (S$52.13 million) UK purpose-built student accommodation investment fund, the firm's largest fund to date.

Most Singapore investors stay invested in their portfolios throughout pandemic: poll

OVER 80 per cent of Singapore investors remained invested in the markets, even as the value of their investments has fallen due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by Fidelity International published on Thursday.

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in a recent dialogue with unitholders, said that with or without a merger, both Reits (real estate investment trusts) have already been adopting a diversification strategy even within their own portfolios.

UOB launches partnership network to simplify digital payments, rewards redemption

THE bank said it has teamed up with Visa to tap a new Visa application programming interface (API) which enables customers to add their Visa credit and debit cards securely into popular apps using the bank's mobile banking app, UOB Mighty, without the need for a physical card.

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

CUSTOMERS with compatible devices can connect to the M1 5G network in the central business district, Orchard Road, Suntec City and Marina Bay regions from Friday.

Singapore stocks tumbles amid Wall Street rout, STI down 1.22%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.22 per cent or 30.32 points to 2,450.82.

