You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

banks.jpg
The Republic's banking system was identified as an "early-exiter" with low negative impact when it comes to recovery prospects for banking jurisdictions.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

THE Republic's banking system was identified as an "early-exiter" with low negative impact when it comes to recovery prospects for banking jurisdictions and the expected recovery will be by the end of 2022.

Singapore firm launches S$52m fund for student accommodation in the UK

Q INVESTMENT Partners (QIP) on Thursday launched a £30 million (S$52.13 million) UK purpose-built student accommodation investment fund, the firm's largest fund to date.

Most Singapore investors stay invested in their portfolios throughout pandemic: poll

OVER 80 per cent of Singapore investors remained invested in the markets, even as the value of their investments has fallen due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by Fidelity International published on Thursday.

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in a recent dialogue with unitholders, said that with or without a merger, both Reits (real estate investment trusts) have already been adopting a diversification strategy even within their own portfolios.

UOB launches partnership network to simplify digital payments, rewards redemption

THE bank said it has teamed up with Visa to tap a new Visa application programming interface (API) which enables customers to add their Visa credit and debit cards securely into popular apps using the bank's mobile banking app, UOB Mighty, without the need for a physical card.

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

CUSTOMERS with compatible devices can connect to the M1 5G network in the central business district, Orchard Road, Suntec City and Marina Bay regions from Friday.

The STI today

Singapore stocks tumbles amid Wall Street rout, STI down 1.22%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.22 per cent or 30.32 points to 2,450.82.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

Singapore's total population falls to 5.69 million

South Korea says North Korea killed its citizen, burned body

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Caught in China-US trade war, Taiwan offers support to chipmakers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Consumer

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is offering free tours and staycations to 4,440 residents of its resort island of Bali, in a...

Sep 24, 2020 06:29 PM
Companies & Markets

King Wan Corp can meet payment obligations, board says after bourse query

MAINBOARD-LISTED building and construction services provider King Wan Corp will be able to fulfil its payment...

Sep 24, 2020 06:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Tong Corp has enough resources to carry on despite virus hit to construction, says its board

CATALIST-LISTED crane provider Hiap Tong Corp has enough financial resources and banking facilities for its business...

Sep 24, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

CATALIST-LISTED caterer and food manufacturer Neo Group can now expand into the property business, with shareholders...

Sep 24, 2020 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble amid Wall Street rout, STI down 1.22%

SINGAPORE shares sank on Thursday, tracking the Wall Street rout overnight amid fears of a second wave of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.