Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

These developers are now also restricted from providing upfront agreements to purchasers to re-issue OTPs, the authority noted.
URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

PRIVATE housing developers have been restricted from re-issuing options to purchase (OTPs) to the same buyer for the same unit within 12 months of expiry.

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to certain borrowers beyond Dec 31, while also ensuring that those with the ability to pay should begin repayment even before the year-end deadline, The Business Times understands.

LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation for around S$337.8m

THE new trains will arrive in batches, starting from 2024, to replace the second-generation (Siemens) and third-generation (Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo) trains currently in service.

‘Cautious optimism’ in retail, F&B even as SMEs’ business outlook dips to all-time low

BUSINESS sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have dipped to a record low, but those in the retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors appear encouraged by the reopening of physical stores, according to a industry survey.

PayNow banks raise default limit to S$5,000 for ad-hoc transactions

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday that all nine participating PayNow banks will now allow ad-hoc transactions of S$5,000 or more, offering customers a wider scope of payments to merchants and friends.

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity

THE buyer, Artemis Ventures, is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company and linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

OLAM has the option to enter into a Sora cross-currency swap with DBS at the start of each interest period, giving added certainty on interest rates and swap SGD proceeds into USD, the three parties said in a joint statement on Monday.

The STI today

STI in 2rd straight session of gains on China’s industrial profits jump 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose for the second straight session on Monday, closing 10.73 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 2,483.01, after official data showed profits at China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, and Wall Street concluded last week on a positive note.
 

