You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit
PRIVATE housing developers have been restricted from re-issuing options to purchase (OTPs) to the same buyer for the same unit within 12 months of expiry.
Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon
SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to certain borrowers beyond Dec 31, while also ensuring that those with the ability to pay should begin repayment even before the year-end deadline, The Business Times understands.
LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation for around S$337.8m
THE new trains will arrive in batches, starting from 2024, to replace the second-generation (Siemens) and third-generation (Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo) trains currently in service.
‘Cautious optimism’ in retail, F&B even as SMEs’ business outlook dips to all-time low
BUSINESS sentiment among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have dipped to a record low, but those in the retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors appear encouraged by the reopening of physical stores, according to a industry survey.
PayNow banks raise default limit to S$5,000 for ad-hoc transactions
THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday that all nine participating PayNow banks will now allow ad-hoc transactions of S$5,000 or more, offering customers a wider scope of payments to merchants and friends.
MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity
THE buyer, Artemis Ventures, is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company and linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.
Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore
OLAM has the option to enter into a Sora cross-currency swap with DBS at the start of each interest period, giving added certainty on interest rates and swap SGD proceeds into USD, the three parties said in a joint statement on Monday.
The STI today
STI in 2rd straight session of gains on China’s industrial profits jump
THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose for the second straight session on Monday, closing 10.73 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 2,483.01, after official data showed profits at China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, and Wall Street concluded last week on a positive note.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes