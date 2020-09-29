You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 6:30 PM

temasek.jpg
Temasek Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, intends to launch a 50-year bond as part of its three-tranche offering of US dollar (USD) bonds on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stories you might have missed

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

THE new bonds will be issued under Temasek Financial (I) Limited's (TFin-I) US$25 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme.

IMDA, mobile network operators to hire, reskill 1,000 professionals in 5G

OF these, 30 per cent are new roles, while the remaining are telecom professionals who will be upskilled in the areas of 5G network, cybersecurity and solution engineering to future-proof their jobs.

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

THERE may be a broader trend of HDB upgraders recycling their public housing flats into private homes given the robust sales volumes at recent private residential projects, particularly that of Penrose.

Travel startup KKday bags US$75m in Series C funding

LED by Cool Japan Fund and Taiwan's National Development Fund, the round also saw participation from existing investors, including Monk's Hill Ventures and MindWorks Capital.

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

A SECOND childcare-related property is up for sale this week, with consultancies calling such assets "rare".

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

UNITHOLDERS of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday voted “resoundingly” in favour of the proposed merger of CMT and CCT to form a new real estate investment trust(Reit).

Redas president calls for ABSD reprieve for first-time upgraders

FOLLOWING the government's clampdown on Monday on the re-issuance of options to purchase (OTPs) by private housing developers, Redas has urged the government to urgently consider allowing first-time upgraders from a HDB flat to a private property to defer payment of the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) till six months after the completion of the private property.

The STI today

STI retreats 0.5% alongside muted trading in Asian markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell alongside muted trading in other Asian markets on Tuesday, retreating 11.4 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 2,471.61.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year

South Koreans urged to avoid a surge of coronavirus over harvest holiday

Singapore to explore reinstating essential travel to Sichuan

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

Built Environment Living Lab Framework to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

STI retreats 0.5% alongside muted trading in Asian markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell alongside muted trading in other Asian markets on Tuesday, retreating 11.4 points...

Sep 29, 2020 06:13 PM
Real Estate

Redas president calls for ABSD reprieve for first-time upgraders

FOLLOWING the government's clampdown on Monday on the re-issuance of options to purchase (OTPs) by private housing...

Sep 29, 2020 05:55 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is likely to shrink less this year than the record 8.5 per cent projected previously,...

Sep 29, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

UNITHOLDERS of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday voted "resoundingly" in...

Sep 29, 2020 05:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

German solar battery maker sonnen expands capacity as power subsidies end

[FRANKFURT] German residential solar battery maker sonnen is extending capacity at its home base in Wildpoldsried...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences, drops flights to nowhere

UOA unit proposes to sell Kuala Lumpur office tower at discount to UOA Reit

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.