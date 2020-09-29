Temasek Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, intends to launch a 50-year bond as part of its three-tranche offering of US dollar (USD) bonds on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

THE new bonds will be issued under Temasek Financial (I) Limited's (TFin-I) US$25 billion guaranteed global medium-term note programme.

IMDA, mobile network operators to hire, reskill 1,000 professionals in 5G

OF these, 30 per cent are new roles, while the remaining are telecom professionals who will be upskilled in the areas of 5G network, cybersecurity and solution engineering to future-proof their jobs.

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

THERE may be a broader trend of HDB upgraders recycling their public housing flats into private homes given the robust sales volumes at recent private residential projects, particularly that of Penrose.

Travel startup KKday bags US$75m in Series C funding

LED by Cool Japan Fund and Taiwan's National Development Fund, the round also saw participation from existing investors, including Monk's Hill Ventures and MindWorks Capital.

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

A SECOND childcare-related property is up for sale this week, with consultancies calling such assets "rare".

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

UNITHOLDERS of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday voted “resoundingly” in favour of the proposed merger of CMT and CCT to form a new real estate investment trust(Reit).

Redas president calls for ABSD reprieve for first-time upgraders

FOLLOWING the government's clampdown on Monday on the re-issuance of options to purchase (OTPs) by private housing developers, Redas has urged the government to urgently consider allowing first-time upgraders from a HDB flat to a private property to defer payment of the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) till six months after the completion of the private property.

The STI today

STI retreats 0.5% alongside muted trading in Asian markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell alongside muted trading in other Asian markets on Tuesday, retreating 11.4 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 2,471.61.

