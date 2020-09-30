You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Total assets managed by Singapore-based asset managers grew 15.7 per cent to hit S$4 trillion in 2019, compared with a jump of 5.4 per cent previously.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore-based asset managers' AUM jumps 15.7% last year: MAS survey

OVER the last five years, the Singapore industry's assets under management (AUM) expanded at an 11 per cent compound annual growth rate.

Singapore's tech investments on track to rival the S$6.5b raised in 2019: PwC

DESPITE headwinds from the global pandemic, the first half of the year saw a steady flow of investments into tech startups, with Grab raising its latest Series I round of S$1.2 billion in February, and Ninja Van's S$390 million in April.

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I) has issued below par an oversubscribed US$2.75 billion three-tranche deal of guaranteed bonds, which include a record 50-year tenor, after garnering robust interest from investors.

Wirecard to cease payment services in Singapore, return funds to customers

WIRECARD entities in Singapore (Wirecard SG) are to cease their payment services here and to return all customers’ funds by Oct 14, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Wednesday.

Singapore’s Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CHANGES to Singapore’s Covid-19 temporary relief framework came into force on Wednesday, including greater powers for government-appointed assessors of rental disputes, and a mechanism for paries to certain contracts to obtain relief in the case of delays caused by the pandemic.

DPM Heng to make ministerial statement for upcoming debate on Covid-19 measures

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement next Monday on Singapore’s progress in tackling Covid-19, the country’s fiscal position, and strategies to emerge stronger.

Electricity tariffs to rise 1.83c per kWh or 9.3% in Q4 on higher energy costs: SP Group

FOR households, the electricity tariff, before a 7 per cent goods and services tax (GST), will go up from 19.60 cents to 21.43 cents per kWh in the fourth quarter.

Shophouses on Baghdad Street, Telok Ayer area up for sale

WITH the sites for all six shophouses zoned for commercial use, purchases are open to both local and foreign buyers, with no additional buyer's stamp duty to be imposed.

The STI today

STI dips after ‘train wreck’ US presidential debate

SINGAPORE shares fell in tandem with several regional markets after what some called a “train wreck” US presidential debate on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.99 points or 0.2 per cent to 2,466.62. 

Government & Economy

