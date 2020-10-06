You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 6:30 PM

aviation.jpg
The government will continue to support Singapore Airlines (SIA), Changi Airport Group (CAG) and other companies in the aviation sector, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic brings the travel sector to a standstill.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Government to continue supporting aviation sector amid Covid-19 hit: Ong Ye Kung

TRANSPORT Minister Ong Ye Kung said this includes the Jobs Support Scheme, where the aviation sector benefits from the highest tier of support, cost relief through the Enhanced Aviation Support Package and temporary redeployment programmes for affected workers.

Fewer than five in 1,000 retrenched in H1 are local: MOM

THE incidence of local retrenchment in Singapore was 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in the first half of 2020, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament .

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

TEMASEK Holdings will establish Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group that will offer a broad range of multi-asset and multi-strategy investment expertise.

DBS, StanChart lead industry workgroup to develop Trade Finance Registry pilot

LOCAL lender DBS and Standard Chartered have jointly led a workgroup of 12 other banks to create and conduct a proof-of-concept (POC) for a digital Trade Finance Registry (TFR).

Olam upsizes flagship debt facility to US$1.98b

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has upsized its flagship debt facility by US$300 million to US$1.98 billion, and will use it to refinance existing loans.

Leasing volume for multiple-user factory spaces down 34.4% in July, Aug: report

LEASING volume for multiple-user factory spaces in Singapore dropped 34.4 per cent on the year to 1,577 transactions in July and August, amounting to S$5.7 million, Knight Frank said on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI extends rally upon Trump’s return to White House, gains 0.5%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 12.03 points or 0.48 per cent at 2,529.26.

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hogan Lovells hires Nick Williams as partner in business restructuring practice

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Hong Kong teacher struck off for 'pro-independence' classes

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August

Locks, chains: coronavirus puts Indonesia's mentally ill back in shackles

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Life & Culture

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research

[STOCKHOLM] Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics...

Oct 6, 2020 06:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam upsizes flagship debt facility to US$1.98b

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has upsized its flagship debt facility by US$300 million to US$1.98 billion, and...

Oct 6, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.96...

Oct 6, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

STI extends rally upon Trump's return to White House, gains 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks continued to gain traction on Tuesday, following the trend in world equities as news of US...

Oct 6, 2020 05:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hogan Lovells hires Nick Williams as partner in business restructuring practice

LAW firm Hogan Lovells on Tuesday announced that Nick Williams will be joining as a partner in its business...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for