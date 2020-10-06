The government will continue to support Singapore Airlines (SIA), Changi Airport Group (CAG) and other companies in the aviation sector, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic brings the travel sector to a standstill.

TRANSPORT Minister Ong Ye Kung said this includes the Jobs Support Scheme, where the aviation sector benefits from the highest tier of support, cost relief through the Enhanced Aviation Support Package and temporary redeployment programmes for affected workers.

Fewer than five in 1,000 retrenched in H1 are local: MOM

THE incidence of local retrenchment in Singapore was 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in the first half of 2020, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament .

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

TEMASEK Holdings will establish Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group that will offer a broad range of multi-asset and multi-strategy investment expertise.

DBS, StanChart lead industry workgroup to develop Trade Finance Registry pilot

LOCAL lender DBS and Standard Chartered have jointly led a workgroup of 12 other banks to create and conduct a proof-of-concept (POC) for a digital Trade Finance Registry (TFR).

Olam upsizes flagship debt facility to US$1.98b

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has upsized its flagship debt facility by US$300 million to US$1.98 billion, and will use it to refinance existing loans.

Leasing volume for multiple-user factory spaces down 34.4% in July, Aug: report

LEASING volume for multiple-user factory spaces in Singapore dropped 34.4 per cent on the year to 1,577 transactions in July and August, amounting to S$5.7 million, Knight Frank said on Tuesday.

The STI today

STI extends rally upon Trump’s return to White House, gains 0.5%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day up 12.03 points or 0.48 per cent at 2,529.26.