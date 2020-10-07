A Wirecard van seen parked in the carpark at Mappletree Business City on Sept 30, 2020.Telco M1 and Safra are among some of Wirecard's former merchants experiencing disruptions to their payment services following the cessation of Wirecard's services in Singapore last week.

Stories you might have missed

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

THE Business Times understands that thousands of merchants in Singapore are users of Wirecard's payment terminals, though some have already found new providers after news of Wirecard's collapse first surfaced in June.

Resident unemployment ticks up to 4.5%; over 25,000 new vacancies: MOM

THE seasonally-adjusted resident unemployment rate ticked up by 0.4 percentage point to 4.5 per cent in August, slightly higher than the 0.3 percentage point increase for July, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) eighth weekly jobs situation report released on Wednesday.

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

BELLAGRAPH Nova Group (BN Group) co-founder Terence Loh has resigned from the newly formed company, which was recently thrust into the spotlight for doctored photos of Barack Obama in its marketing materials.

Singapore office leasing demand driven by flexible workspace, tech giants: Colliers

IN the next three months, some 142,000 square feet (sq ft) of co-working spaces are set to open with WeWork slated to open an 82,000 sq ft branch at 30 Raffles Place, while JustCo will open a 60,000 sq ft branch at The Centrepoint.

Upper Thomson freehold storage facility for sale with S$100m indicative price

IT is being offered for sale together with an opportunity to buy the self-storage business of the seller, EBC Lifestyle Hub, which owns the entire building.

Participation rate for OCBC’s scrip dividend scheme made up 75.2% of shareholdings

THE participation rate in OCBC Bank's scrip dividend scheme comprised three-quarters (75.2 per cent) of shareholdings, with nearly 67.5 million new ordinary shares allotted and issued to shareholders.

The STI today

STI climbs 0.36% to 2,538.36, in line with Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended trading on Wednesday with a 0.36 per cent gain or 9.1 points higher at 2,538.36, in line with some regional key indices.

