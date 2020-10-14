Q3's better performance came largely from the manufacturing sector, which expanded by 2 per cent year on year, undoing the 0.8 per cent contraction seen in Q2.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

SINGAPORE'S third-quarter economic growth staged a rebound from the deep contraction seen during its "circuit-breaker" period but has continued to stay in negative territory.

More than 20,500 traineeship, attachment opportunities available: Josephine Teo

THE top five sectors, which together account for more than half of the openings, are financial services, infocomm technology and media, professional services, wholesale trade, and electronics,

Monetary Authority of Singapore stands pat on Singdollar policy at October meeting

THE neutral position, taken after two straight rounds of easing, came as the economy is tipped to recover in 2021, but with weak underlying momentum.

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

HYFLUX has a last chance for a firm conclusion to one of the current three deals on the table, as Justice Aedit Abdullah on Wednesday agreed to grant adjournment to the judicial management application.

Seven individuals, including staff and subcontractors of Keppel FELS, charged with corruption

THEY were charged in court on Wednesday with offences related to obtaining, accepting and giving gratification between 2014 and 2017.

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

BASED on Mediacorp's architect's proposed scheme of 67 bungalows to be carved from the site, the land cost to a potential developer works out to some S$6 million per plot.

The STI today

STI closes down 0.47 per cent to 2,555.59, despite economic contraction eases

UNCERTAINTIES surrounding coronavirus vaccine and stimulus talks in the United States weighed on regional markets, including the Straits Times Index (STI), which declined 12.06 points or 0.47 per cent to 2,555.59 on Wednesday.

