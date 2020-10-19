You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo at GlobalFoundries Singapore Pte Ltd on 19 Oct 20020.jpg
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo at GlobalFoundries Singapore Pte Ltd on Monday, Oct 19, 2020.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Singapore 'firing on all cylinders' to attract MNCs; capabilities can be acquired over time: Chan

ATTRACTING global heavyweights remains a key prong of Singapore's strategy to create more jobs and keep the labour market tight, even where the Republic currently does not have all the capabilities required, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to subsidise the June to August wages of about 1.9 million local employees.

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

POSTAL service provider Singapore Post (SingPost) is looking to buy a 38 per cent stake in Freight Management Holdings (FMH), a fourth-party logistics (4PL) service company incorporated in Victoria, Australia for A$85 million (S$84.1 million) in cash.

Biolidics issues letter of demand to biochip partner Sysmex over IP matters

BIOLIDICS has issued a letter of demand to Japan-based healthcare group Sysmex Corporation, saying that Sysmex breached IP obligations under a collaboration agreement struck in 2016 for the joint development of biochips.

Maybank Kim Eng stays negative on Singapore banks

MAYBANK Kim Eng (MKE) has maintained its negative outlook on Singapore banks for the third quarter this year, saying it expects net interest margins (NIMs) to remain weak ahead of Q3 trading updates by the trio of local lenders in early November.

Use of banks for financing relatively limited among Singapore youth

THE use of banks as a financing source is still relatively limited among Singapore youths, who chose banks as their fourth go-to source of funding, after their own savings, family and friends, and government support, a survey of Asean youth has shown.

The STI today

STI starts week with gains of 0.42% at 2,543.57 

THE STI kicked off the week up 10.55 points or 0.42 per cent at 2,543.57 points.
 

Government & Economy

Chileans turn bakers and pizza makers as pandemic sparks business boom silver lining

Poland to use national stadium as hospital as virus surges

Muhyiddin mulls Cabinet reshuffle to keep key ally

Haircuts and golf in Melbourne as virus curbs ease

Indonesia should not rush vaccines amid halal concerns, says president

Thai PM recalls parliament as protesters step up pressure

Oct 19, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Chileans turn bakers and pizza makers as pandemic sparks business boom silver lining

[SANTIAGO] Chilean Pedro Campos hatched a plan to bake and sell homemade sourdough bread to neighbors after riots in...

Oct 19, 2020 06:12 PM
Garage

Proptech startup Propseller raises S$1.7m in seed funding

PROPSELLER, a Singapore-based tech-enabled real-estate agency, has raised S$1.7 million in seed funding.

Oct 19, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

STI starts week with gains of 0.42% at 2,543.57

SHANGHAI'S key index emerged as an outlier on Monday: it was among the rare few that ended in the red on a day...

Oct 19, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

Poland to use national stadium as hospital as virus surges

[WARSAW] Poland's national stadium will double as a field hospital for Warsaw, a senior government official said on...

Oct 19, 2020 05:50 PM
Transport

Renault aims to turn US$80,000 sports-car line into a mini Ferrari

[PARIS] Renault SA's Italian-born chief executive has an impossible-sounding ambition: to build a sports-car brand...

