Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo at GlobalFoundries Singapore Pte Ltd on Monday, Oct 19, 2020.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore 'firing on all cylinders' to attract MNCs; capabilities can be acquired over time: Chan

ATTRACTING global heavyweights remains a key prong of Singapore's strategy to create more jobs and keep the labour market tight, even where the Republic currently does not have all the capabilities required, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to subsidise the June to August wages of about 1.9 million local employees.

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

POSTAL service provider Singapore Post (SingPost) is looking to buy a 38 per cent stake in Freight Management Holdings (FMH), a fourth-party logistics (4PL) service company incorporated in Victoria, Australia for A$85 million (S$84.1 million) in cash.

Biolidics issues letter of demand to biochip partner Sysmex over IP matters

BIOLIDICS has issued a letter of demand to Japan-based healthcare group Sysmex Corporation, saying that Sysmex breached IP obligations under a collaboration agreement struck in 2016 for the joint development of biochips.

Maybank Kim Eng stays negative on Singapore banks

MAYBANK Kim Eng (MKE) has maintained its negative outlook on Singapore banks for the third quarter this year, saying it expects net interest margins (NIMs) to remain weak ahead of Q3 trading updates by the trio of local lenders in early November.

Use of banks for financing relatively limited among Singapore youth

THE use of banks as a financing source is still relatively limited among Singapore youths, who chose banks as their fourth go-to source of funding, after their own savings, family and friends, and government support, a survey of Asean youth has shown.

The STI today

STI starts week with gains of 0.42% at 2,543.57

THE STI kicked off the week up 10.55 points or 0.42 per cent at 2,543.57 points.

