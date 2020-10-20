You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Artist impression 1.jpg
An artist's impression of the Jurong Innovation District (JID) in Jurong West. Despite the pandemic, the JID - Singapore's advanced manufacturing hub - has attracted S$420 million in new investments over the past year.
PHOTO: mti

Stories you might have missed

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

THE S$420 million in new Jurong Innovation District (JID) investments is for facilities that will be ready over the next few years, from this November to early 2023, according to a statement by JTC, which master-planned and developed the JID.

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

THIS brings the total number of training opportunities offered for advanced manufacturing to 2,300.

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

SIA said that operating to JFK International would let the airline "better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate".

Singapore city fringe business park rents to rise as firms cut costs: Cushman & Wakefield

ANOTHER factor towards the shift to business parks is the number of corporates which have a large proportion of their employees working from home, resulting in a lower need for central business district (CBD) office space.

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

THE freehold property has a total land area spanning some 36,446 square feet (sq ft) and its price tag works out to about S$1,248 per square foot (psf).

Sembcorp Industries obtains S$100m SORA-based loan from OCBC

THIS is the first SORA-based loan in the energy sector and is another step by OCBC to contribute to Singapore's development of the SORA markets, the lender said.

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

JLC Advisors' managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to CW Group Holdings, a Singapore company which recently delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The STI today

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.59 per cent or 14.93 points on Tuesday to 2,528.64 points, tracking overnight Wall Street’s losses due to dwindling hopes for a stimulus deal.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU may shut door to travel from Canada, allow Singapore visitors

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two from dorms

Swiss watch exports decline, leaving industry more China-reliant

Espionage in Australia at higher levels than Cold War, spy chief warns

Thailand suspends TV station over protests coverage

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.59 per cent or 14.93 points on Tuesday to 2,528.64 points, tracking overnight...

Oct 20, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.14...

Oct 20, 2020 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will operate non-stop flights between Changi Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy...

Oct 20, 2020 04:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines' PNOC aims to start South China Sea venture with CNOOC by 2021

[MANILA] The president of the exploration arm of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) said on Tuesday the...

Oct 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

EU may shut door to travel from Canada, allow Singapore visitors

[BRUSSELS] The European Union plans to remove Canada, Tunisia and Georgia from its list of countries whose residents...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for