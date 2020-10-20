An artist's impression of the Jurong Innovation District (JID) in Jurong West. Despite the pandemic, the JID - Singapore's advanced manufacturing hub - has attracted S$420 million in new investments over the past year.

Stories you might have missed

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

THE S$420 million in new Jurong Innovation District (JID) investments is for facilities that will be ready over the next few years, from this November to early 2023, according to a statement by JTC, which master-planned and developed the JID.

500 new training opportunities and Industry 4.0 expertise-sharing platform launched

THIS brings the total number of training opportunities offered for advanced manufacturing to 2,300.

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

SIA said that operating to JFK International would let the airline "better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate".

Singapore city fringe business park rents to rise as firms cut costs: Cushman & Wakefield

ANOTHER factor towards the shift to business parks is the number of corporates which have a large proportion of their employees working from home, resulting in a lower need for central business district (CBD) office space.

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

THE freehold property has a total land area spanning some 36,446 square feet (sq ft) and its price tag works out to about S$1,248 per square foot (psf).

Sembcorp Industries obtains S$100m SORA-based loan from OCBC

THIS is the first SORA-based loan in the energy sector and is another step by OCBC to contribute to Singapore's development of the SORA markets, the lender said.

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

JLC Advisors' managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to CW Group Holdings, a Singapore company which recently delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The STI today

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.59 per cent or 14.93 points on Tuesday to 2,528.64 points, tracking overnight Wall Street’s losses due to dwindling hopes for a stimulus deal.

